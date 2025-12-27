Hibernian 3-2 Hearts: Hibs hold on for thrilling Edinburgh derby win to dent Jambos' Premiership title charge

Hibernian dented Hearts' Premiership title charge as they survived a late fightback to claim a 3-2 win in the Edinburgh derby.

Jamie McGrath had the Hibees in heaven after just three minutes when he volleyed Nicky Cadden's cross into the net.

The Irishman then set up Josh Campbell to head in their second before half-time, with Hearts yet to register a shot on target.

Confidence was high as Kieron Bowie fired home a third as Hibs headed for back-to-back home wins against their city rivals for the first time in seven years.

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland nodded in from a corner to give the league leaders hope and Nicky Devlin tapped in a second late on, before Raphael Sallinger pulled off brilliant stoppage-time saves to deny Shankland and Elton Kabangu to inflict just a second league defeat of the season upon their arch rivals.

Derby glory for Hibs

With smoke from the pre-match pyro display still billowing around the ground, Hibs went ahead in the third minute.

Nicky Cadden received a diagonal pass from O'Hora wide on the left and got away from Michael Steinwender before delivering a cross for McGrath, who guided home a lovely shot on the bounce from 10 yards out.

After a passive start, Hearts began to build their way into the game and they had a golden chance to equalise in the 17th minute when Shankland powered a free header just wide from Stephen Kingsley's cross.

Oisin McEntee then glanced a header wide from a Kingsley free-kick before Tomas Magnusson's shot was blocked behind by Grant Hanley.

Hibs were forced into a change in the 29th minute when Cadden went off injured and was replaced by Campbell.

But the Easter Road side, despite having to soak up some Hearts pressure as the half wore on, doubled their lead in the 45th minute.

McGrath got away from McEntee on the left and and floated in a lovely delivery for Campbell, who looped a brilliant near-post header beyond Alexander Schwolow and in at the far post.

Hearts boss McInnes made a double change for the start of the second half, replacing Kingsley and McEntee with Harry Milne and Baningime.

But the leaders' plight got worse within three minutes of the restart. Stuart Findlay's attempted clearance on the left was charged down by Josh Mulligan and the ball broke into the path of Bowie, who drove into the box before guiding a low shot past Schwolow from 16 yards.

Just as the game looked to be drifting away from bedraggled Hearts, Shankland gave them a glimmer of hope in the 75th minute when he nodded in Alexandros Kyziridis' cross from the right.

The Jambos pulled another goal back in the 89th minute when Devlin knocked in the rebound after Sallinger parried Kyziridis' shot into his path.

The Hibs 'keeper then made two big saves in stoppage time to ensure victory and deny their city rivals what would have been a stunning fightback.