This is a live match.

Hibernian vs St Mirren. Scottish Premiership.

Easter Road.

Hibernian 0

    St Mirren 2

    • M O'Hara (15th minute pen)
    • T Olusanya (17th minute)

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).
    free_kick_won icon

    Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Doidge with a headed pass.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jordan Obita (Hibernian).
    free_kick_won icon

    Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jordan Obita (Hibernian).
    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    offside icon

    Offside, St. Mirren. Richard Taylor tries a through ball, but Toyosi Olusanya is caught offside.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Richard Taylor (St. Mirren).
    yellow_card icon

    Christian Doidge (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
    free_kick_won icon

    Richard Taylor (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Second Half begins Hibernian 0, St. Mirren 2.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Hibernian 0, St. Mirren 2.
    offside icon

    Offside, St. Mirren. Marcus Fraser tries a through ball, but Toyosi Olusanya is caught offside.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
    free_kick_won icon

    Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    corner icon

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Dylan Levitt (Hibernian).
    offside icon

    Offside, St. Mirren. Mark O'Hara tries a through ball, but Toyosi Olusanya is caught offside.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is too high. Assisted by William Fish following a fast break.
    yellow_card icon

    Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian).
    free_kick_won icon

    Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Conor McMenamin with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.
    offside icon

    Offside, St. Mirren. Scott Tanser tries a through ball, but Toyosi Olusanya is caught offside.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Hibernian. Jordan Obita replaces Allan Delferrière.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Hibernian. Dylan Levitt replaces Josh Campbell.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury David Marshall (Hibernian).
    corner icon

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by David Marshall.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury David Marshall (Hibernian).
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match (St. Mirren).
    yellow_card icon

    Conor McMenamin (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    David Marshall (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Conor McMenamin (St. Mirren).
    free_kick_won icon

    Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Richard Taylor (St. Mirren).
    corner icon

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Conor McMenamin (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toyosi Olusanya.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
    goal icon

    Goal! Hibernian 0, St. Mirren 2. Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark O'Hara with a through ball following a fast break.
    penalty_goal icon

    Goal! Hibernian 0, St. Mirren 1. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    penalty_lost icon

    Penalty conceded by Joe Newell (Hibernian) after a foul in the penalty area.
    penalty_won icon

    Penalty St. Mirren. Greg Kiltie draws a foul in the penalty area.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Élie Youan (Hibernian).
    free_kick_won icon

    Conor McMenamin (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Richard Taylor (St. Mirren) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor McMenamin with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.
    corner icon

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by William Fish.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Élie Youan.
    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren).

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.