Hibernian vs St Mirren. Scottish Premiership.
Easter Road.
Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).
Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Doidge with a headed pass.
Foul by Jordan Obita (Hibernian).
Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Obita (Hibernian).
Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, St. Mirren. Richard Taylor tries a through ball, but Toyosi Olusanya is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Richard Taylor (St. Mirren).
Christian Doidge (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
Richard Taylor (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half begins Hibernian 0, St. Mirren 2.
First Half ends, Hibernian 0, St. Mirren 2.
Offside, St. Mirren. Marcus Fraser tries a through ball, but Toyosi Olusanya is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.
Hand ball by Dylan Levitt (Hibernian).
Offside, St. Mirren. Mark O'Hara tries a through ball, but Toyosi Olusanya is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is too high. Assisted by William Fish following a fast break.
Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian).
Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Conor McMenamin with a cross following a corner.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.
Offside, St. Mirren. Scott Tanser tries a through ball, but Toyosi Olusanya is caught offside.
Substitution, Hibernian. Jordan Obita replaces Allan Delferrière.
Substitution, Hibernian. Dylan Levitt replaces Josh Campbell.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury David Marshall (Hibernian).
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by David Marshall.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury David Marshall (Hibernian).
Delay in match (St. Mirren).
Conor McMenamin (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Marshall (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor McMenamin (St. Mirren).
Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Taylor (St. Mirren).
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.
Attempt blocked. Conor McMenamin (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toyosi Olusanya.
Attempt blocked. Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal! Hibernian 0, St. Mirren 2. Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark O'Hara with a through ball following a fast break.
Goal! Hibernian 0, St. Mirren 1. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Penalty conceded by Joe Newell (Hibernian) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty St. Mirren. Greg Kiltie draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Élie Youan (Hibernian).
Conor McMenamin (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Richard Taylor (St. Mirren) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor McMenamin with a cross.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by William Fish.
Attempt missed. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Élie Youan.
Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.