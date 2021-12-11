Huddersfield 1-1 Coventry: Matt Godden rescues injury-time point for Mark Robins' side in Championship

Matt Godden scored an injury-time equaliser to secure Coventry a deserved 1-1 draw away to Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship.

Danny Ward gave Huddersfield the lead in the 18th minute with a neat first-time finish from Harry Toffolo's cross.

That looked as though it would be the winner as Coventry spurned a number of chances, Callum O'Hare denied twice by Lee Nicholls in the first half and Jamie Allen hitting the post after the break.

But Godden flicked in Jodi Jones' cross in the 93rd minute to rescue a point for the visitors.

The result leaves both sides outside the play-off places, with Coventry behind sixth-placed Stoke on goal difference and Huddersfield four points behind.

How Coventry pressure finally paid off

If Huddersfield had held on for all three points they may have counted themselves fortunate after a game that was largely played in their half.

Coventry's best chances of the first half fell to O'Hare, who saw an attempted lob comfortably saved by Nicholls before firing at the goalkeeper from 10 yards out.

Both those opportunities came after Huddersfield had taken the lead with a well-worked goal, Toffolo crossing into the box from the left for Ward to stroke it first time into the bottom corner.

Matt Godden glanced a header past Lee Nicholls to equalise for Coventry

Huddersfield could have made it 2-0 early in the second half when Duane Holmes' shot was tipped onto the post by Danny Ward.

But Coventry continued to find openings and saw Allen strike the woodwork with an effort from outside the box. Nicholls then tipped over a header from Dominic Hyam, who should have scored a few minutes later when he nodded wide from a corner.

Huddersfield had a fantastic chance to put the game to bed when Matty Pearson missed the target with a header from close range.

That miss proved costly as Godden popped up to head in Jones' cross with time running out.

Man of the match - Matt Godden

Had Godden not scored the last-gasp equaliser then the man-of-the-match award would certainly have gone to Huddersfield goalkeeper Ward, who made a number of good saves to keep the visitors at bay.

However, Godden was lively throughout and produced a perfect finish to rescue a point.

Matt Godden and man of the match Jamie Allen believe the draw was a fair result after Coventry clawed back to score a late equaliser against Huddersfield.

What's next?

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, December 18 at 3pm. Huddersfield travel to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City, while Coventry host Stoke at the Coventry Building Society Arena.