Huddersfield 0-4 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres scores twice in Sky Blues win

Mark Robins returned to haunt Huddersfield as his Coventry side boosted their promotion bid with a 4-0 win in the Championship.

The Sky Blues boss - who took charge of the Terriers for 18 months after first leaving Coventry in 2013 - enjoyed a happy return to the John Smith's Stadium.

In-form marksman Viktor Gyokeres notched a double as he scored in a fourth successive game and took his season tally to 17 league goals.

A Gustavo Hamer strike separated the Swede's brace, with the midfielder netting against Huddersfield for the second time this season.

And the influential Gyokeres added an assist to his imperious display, teeing up Tyler Walker for a stoppage-time fourth.

In the process, Coventry extended their unbeaten run to six games and recorded a third consecutive away clean sheet.

And the Sky Blues closed the gap on the play-offs to three points in an early present for Robins, who marks six years since his return to the club on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Terriers dropped to the foot of the table as they fell to a second 4-0 defeat in a row under new boss Neil Warnock.

The hosts started brightly and nearly opened the scoring inside two minutes but Matthew Lowton failed to direct his header beyond Ben Wilson.

Coventry gradually grew into the game thanks to an instrumental Gyokeres, who provided two assists in a 2-0 win against Huddersfield in January.

And the forward was soon rewarded for his early promise with a goal shortly after the half-hour mark.

Michal Helik miscued his attempted back-pass and a pressuring Gyokeres was on hand to pounce before lifting a delicate dink over Nicholas Bilokapic.

Despite the setback, the Terriers finished the half strongly and came close to finding an equaliser through academy graduate Scott High.

A Huddersfield corner fell invitingly for the 23-year-old, but his effort flashed agonisingly wide of the top corner.

The hosts' failure to find a leveller was punished soon after the restart by a quickfire Coventry double.

Hamer, who had not scored since the meeting between the two clubs in January, ended his six-game goal drought with a fierce strike from an acute angle.

And the Brazilian then turned provider four minutes later when he threaded the prolific Gyokeres through and he made no mistake in finishing beyond Bilokapic for the second time in the afternoon - a fifth goal in his last four games.

Warnock turned to his bench in an attempt to rouse a late fightback, but Jordan Rhodes' best efforts were fruitless in a dismal Huddersfield display.

Gyokeres came close to completing a hat-trick when Tom Lees cleared off the goal-line, but the Swede still secured an assist when he teed up Walker for a tap-in.

The managers

Huddersfield's Neil Warnock:

"I've never been in a situation as bad as this, if I'm honest. But it's better that I'm here. They'll listen to me and I don't think my lads will give up because I won't let them. There's pride at stake now. You've got your pride as a player and in the jersey and they've got to show that to the fans. We've got nothing to lose and we've got to ruffle a few feathers now. I thought we started the game well, we looked the better side and then out of nowhere we gave a goal away.

"We never felt threatened and then we were 3-0 down. They were elementary goals and poor defending. They never really had to work for a goal. You've got to make it more difficult for opponents to score a goal. It wasn't for a lack of effort, it's just we haven't got a lot of leaders so it's difficult to get people by the scruff of the neck. Thank goodness we've got a game on Tuesday. We've got 48 hours to brush up on certain things and it's not rocket science. It's a monumental challenge. We've got to regroup now and we've got to win on Tuesday."

Coventry's Mark Robins:

"He [Gyokeres] is phenomenal and there's still loads of learning for him as a 24-year-old. He's scored two and had an assist, so he's playing with lots of confidence. The first strike is a brilliant goal. It's an outstanding finish and you didn't really doubt him. He's got a chance of playing Premier League football, but we want to keep hold of him because we want to progress as a football club.

"Today's a really good win. We were a bit sloppy in the first half, but we upped it in the second. They all played their part in a really good win, and it gives us another three points on the road, which can only be a good thing. If you keep clean sheets, then you've got a real chance of winning games. To a man, they've been fantastic. The fact that we've had the injury list that we've had - we're a paper-thin squad - but we've managed to find a way of winning a difficult match. We've spent a lot of time moving on really quickly, but we've got to enjoy the wins when they come from time to time, and this is definitely one of those days."