Huddersfield Town 1-3 Coventry City: Ellis Simms scores twice as Sky Blues keep play-off hopes alive

In-form striker Ellis Simms bagged a first-half double as play-off chasing Coventry recorded a 3-1 win at struggling Huddersfield.

Simms took his tally to 12 goals in his last nine matches across all competitions to boost Coventry's hopes of securing a top-six finish.

Substitute Rhys Healey claimed his first goal in Huddersfield colours to reduce their arrears in the 79th minute but Haji Wright added a third for Coventry late on to send them up to seventh.

It was the visitors who created the first meaningful opportunity in the eighth minute when Wright tested the reflexes of Lee Nicholls after a quick counter attack.

But Town, unable to call upon star man Sorba Thomas due to suspension, wasted a glorious chance to get their noses in front on the 15-minute mark.

Josh Koroma seized on a loose ball after Milan Van Ewijk slipped over and the makeshift striker saw his low drive from an acute angle kept out by Brad Collins.

It proved a big moment as Coventry broke the deadlock in the 16th minute in spectacular fashion.

Palmer, a thorn in Huddersfield's side throughout the first half, played in Simms down the left and he skipped past Michal Helik before unleashing a stunning right-foot curler into the top corner.

Things got even better for the FA Cup semi-finalists when Simms doubled their advantage midway through the half after a well-worked move.

Palmer freed Van Ewijk down the right, who neatly pulled the ball back for Simms to rifle in his second.

Moments later, Simms could have completed his hat-trick following excellent approach play by Wright but Nicholls was equal to the former Everton man's effort.

The home side finished the half strongly, with wing-back David Kasumu rattling the post with a 25-yard piledriver.

Lady luck did not shine on Andre Breitenreiter's side after the break as Jack Rudoni's rasping left-foot drive struck the crossbar from just inside the penalty area.

It then took a brilliant last-ditch intervention from Spencer to prevent Wright from getting a sight at goal as Coventry pressed for a third.

Breitenreiter turned to his bench in an attempt to spark his team into life, throwing on Pat Jones, Ben Wiles and Healey.

Yet Huddersfield were indebted to Nicholls for keeping them in the contest as he produced good stops to foil substitute Callum O'Hare and Wright in the final quarter.

A blunder from Coventry shot-stopper Collins handed Huddersfield a lifeline. His pass was intercepted by Healey and Wiles kept his cool to square the ball to the striker, who drilled home.

Healey's strike visibly lifted the crowd and swung the momentum Huddersfield's way, with Collins pulling off two terrific saves to deny Jones.

Wright wrapped up the points deep into added time, lashing a left-foot shot into the bottom corner to send the away end delirious.

The managers

Huddersfield's Andre Breitenreiter:

"We had a good start. We had the best chance in the first 15 minutes with Josh Koroma. We should take the lead. We need more quality in the final third.

"They scored out of nothing. We were the second winner in every duel. We didn't win enough individual duels in the first half and we spoke about that at half-time.

"Some players didn't show their best performance today. I made substitutions and they did well and it changed in the second half. They did a great job. We knew one goal could change many things. We played more bravely and offensively.

"We then scored after the substitutions and we had the supporters behind us. You need a little bit of luck. We tried everything. It was very close in the end."

Coventry's Mark Robins:

"It's good and they will be pushing to get to the 20-goal mark. There are enough games in the season for them to do that and I think that's a realistic target for them both. It's there for them.

"Their team-mates are creating chances for them. They are being positive. Hopefully we can keep doing the same and keep getting them into good positions to give them opportunities to score.

"There is friendly rivalry between them (Simms and Wright). It is good to see and the confidence is there.

"They know they are going to score and that's the level you need to get to as a striker.

"They know they are going to hit the target; they will miss some but, more often than not, they are making good decisions.

"The talent is there for everybody to see and they've just got to keep going."