Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leeds United: Patrick Bamford equaliser salvages Yorkshire derby draw for Daniel Farke's Whites

Leeds missed the chance to crank up the pressure on leaders Leicester as they were held to a 1-1 Yorkshire derby draw at Huddersfield.

The result brought to an end a run of nine straight league wins for Daniel Farke's men on the day a 10th would have set a new club record.

Michal Helik came off the bench - following an early injury to Yuta Nakayama - to poke the Terriers in front after Illan Meslier had clawed his initial header away.

Less than five minutes later - in first-half stoppage time - the Terriers' joy turned to disbelief when captain Jonathan Hogg was sent off for a second bookable offence.



Leeds were far from their clinical best at the John Smith's Stadium, with just two shots on target all game, but with the second of those, they earned a point when Patrick Bamford connected with a low cross from Connor Roberts.

They did, however, fail to cut Leicester's lead at the summit to four points, while Huddersfield moved three points clear of the relegation zone.

How Leeds were thwarted in the derby

Leeds made six changes from the side which was narrowly beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup in midweek.

But there was just a solitary swap from the starting line-up which beat league leaders Leicester last weekend as Bamford made his first start since February 10.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Huddersfield Town defender Michal Helik opened the scoring against Leeds with a close-range finish

Huddersfield made two changes from the side which came from behind to beat Watford with two-goal Danny Ward recalled to the XI alongside Sorba Thomas, who missed last week's victory to be at the birth of his first child.

Farke's title contenders started well and saw Crysencio Summerville's early effort kept out by Lee Nicholls' legs.

Leeds stopper Illan Meslier did well to keep out Jack Rudoni's strike before the Frenchman produced an even better stop to deny to former AFC Wimbledon man at the near post from the resultant corner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Huddersfield captain Jonathan Hogg was sent off after a second yellow for an elbow on Junior Firpo

But despite giving up huge possession, Huddersfield were able to contain their local rivals.

And the hosts took the lead as substitute Helik, on for the injured Yuta Nakayama, showed his scoring instincts in the first of nine additional minutes in the first half.

Thomas delivered a quality free-kick from the left-hand side and Meslier did extremely well to keep out Ward's initial header before top scorer Helik reacted quickest as he poked home his ninth of the campaign.

But Town were reduced to 10 when captain Hogg, who was booked earlier in the half, saw red for a cynical stray elbow on Junior Firpo.

Georginio Rutter went close to levelling with the last kick of the half as his left-footed strike whistled past the post.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Patrick Bamford equalises for Leeds against Huddersfield in the West Yorkshire derby

An inspired triple substitution sprung the visitors into life as Dan James, Joel Piroe and Connor Roberts were thrown on to get something from the game.

Former Manchester United man James and Burnley loanee Roberts combined down the right as the latter fizzed a ball across the face of goal to be turned home by a sliding Bamford in the 67th minute.

Leeds' best chance for a late winner came in the 85th minute when Summerville hit the post after cutting onto his right foot.

The managers

Huddersfield's Andre Breitenreiter:

"The boys did a fantastic job today to play over 60 minutes with a player less. It's very hard against Leeds with their quality. They did a really fantastic job. They showed hard work, hard fight and good discipline in defending.

"Until the 45th minute we made it hard for them, we pressed high and went into the lead with a set-piece. But the red card was unnecessary. We have to take the right decision so we made a substitution at half-time.

"It's a derby and we spoke before the game about keeping clear heads, but derbies are full of emotion. He knows about his mistake. He apologised. As a leader he's fantastic, but next time please not again.

"The players were fantastic and can be proud of their performance. We can be happy with this point and thank the players for their performance."

Leeds' Daniel Farke:

"I'm far away from punishing my players for their performance. We have won 28 points out of the last 10 games so I won't criticise them because they didn't have their best game. Individually they didn't have their best day. But you have to expect that sometimes.

"We have to draw a line under that pretty quickly. It's difficult when a team defends and that's all they do.

"It was a quick turnaround for us and the pitch was not easy to play. We created chances, we got the equaliser, but it was a bit like a cup game with how scrappy it was.

"We had to rely on the offensive players to put the ball into the net. We should have won, Summerville hit the post. But we have to accept the point."