Huddersfield Town 1-2 Middlesbrough: Jonny Howson nets Boro winner moments after penalty miss

Jonny Howson scored the winner moments after missing a penalty to give Middlesbrough a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium.

Both sides missed chances in the first period when it looked easier to score, firstly the visitors came close when Isaiah Jones fluffed his lines from close range before Josh Koroma hit the woodwork in front of an open goal for Town.

Second-half substitute Josh Coburn opened the scoring nine minutes after the break but the hosts pulled level thanks to Michal Helik's strike from the edge of the box.

Another chance presented itself to Boro from the penalty spot but Howson saw it saved by Jacob Chapman, only for him to net moments later as Michael Carrick's side returned to winning ways.

Image: Jonny Howson celebrates his late winner for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough missed a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the 18th minute as Jones lifted the ball over Chapman inside the area and only needed to tap into an empty net but he miskicked the ball and Huddersfield somehow recovered.

Huddersfield had a chance of their own as Koroma burst into the area but hit his effort straight at Tom Glover in the Boro goal.

On the half-hour mark, it was the hosts' turn to spurn a chance with the goal at their mercy as Koroma latched onto a through ball from Sorba Thomas, rounded the goalkeeper but crashed his effort off the crossbar.

Town were the quickest out of the blocks following the interval and almost hit the front when Koroma's curling effort was palmed narrowly wide of the target by Glover.

The deadlock was broken by the visitors in the 54th minute when Morgan Rogers fed Coburn, with the substitute cleverly dinking over Chapman from close range.

Huddersfield were not behind for long and levelled six minutes later as the ball fell to Helik outside the area and he let fly from distance to find the net via the post.

Town thought they had turned the game on its head with a quarter to go when Thomas rifled into the top corner only for the assistant referee's offside flag to cut celebrations short.

Middlesbrough were given an opportunity to hit the front from the penalty spot when Ben Wiles brought Rogers down inside the area, but Howson stepped up and saw his spot-kick saved by Chapman and go out for a corner.

Howson made up for his error as the resulting corner fell to the Boro skipper inside the area and this time he made no mistake with a volley which bounced into the net, condemning Huddersfield to their third defeat in five outings.

The managers

Huddersfield's Darren Moore:

"I said to the boys to keep their heads up really because what's doing Huddersfield is small lapses of concentration but credit to the players for the performance.

"It's fine margins that split the difference and that's what's done us in the end tonight really. I'm encouraged because the performances are there so the results won't be too far away.

"It's a hard one to take but we have to take the positives from the game and take it forward."

Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick:

"It's not the perfect way or ideal way to go about it but sometimes you have got to find a way.

"The spirit is unbelievable in the group with the staff and backroom staff. It's an effort from everywhere, a lot of clubs have injuries as well, it's something you have to deal with and accept to a point.

"As we are in the league now, come the end of the year with everything to play for in the cup so there is a lot to be pleased about but still a lot of work to do for sure."