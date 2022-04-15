Huddersfield 2-2 QPR: Rangers come from behind twice to earn point

Queens Park Rangers twice came from behind to earn a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw and deny Huddersfield from closing the gap on the automatic promotion spots.

The hosts knew victory would take them within two points of Bournemouth, in second, following their 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough, but they couldn't capitalise against a QPR side that had lost their last five matches.

Huddersfield led after just six minutes when Yoann Barbet hacked the ball into his own net at a corner, but the visitors hit back just before half-time through Luke Amos.

They then led again within seven minutes of the second half through Harry Toffolo's header yet were pegged back five minutes later thanks to Ilias Chair's volley.

It means Huddersfield remain in third, four points behind Bournemouth having played two matches more while QPR, who also desperately needed a victory, are five adrift of the play-offs.

Huddersfield got off to the perfect start when Danel Sinani's near-post corner was flicked on by Jonathan Hogg and sliced into his own goal by Barbet as he tried to clear.

Sam Field looked to get QPR level with a volley from the edge of the area which dipped over before the hosts went close again as Sorba Thomas shot wide from 25 yards.

The visitors, though, were never going to give up having won 19 points from losing positions so far this season and should have hit back when Field headed off-target from an in-swinging free-kick in the 38th minute.

However, the equaliser did arrive before half-time as their patience with the ball paid off to get Sam McCallum down the Huddersfield right and he crossed along the six-yard box for Amos to tap in.

The hosts, though, regrouped at half-time and regained the lead just seven minutes into the second half via both of their full-backs. Right-back Oliver Turton whipped in a cross and left-back Toffolo converted it with a thunderous header from six yards.

Huddersfield went for a third moments later forcing McCallum to clear a header off the line which proved to be a crucial intervention as the visitors then went down the other end and equalised once more as Chair volleyed home from inside the area.

The goal lifted QPR with Chair becoming influential in midfield and it was his teasing cross that was volleyed off-target by George Thomas after Huddersfield 'keeper Lee Nicholls came to catch. Another Chair cross late on was headed wide by goalscorer Amos with neither side able to find a winner.

Man of the Match: Ilias Chair - QPR

Sky Sports' Lee Hendrie:

"There were some key performers out there but he really came to the party. Every time he got on the ball he looked dangerous, in particular in the second half."

What the managers said...

Hudddersfield's Carlos Corberan: "At the end I think the result was the fair result in terms of what each team did on the pitch. We started very well but with the passing of the minutes QPR were taking the ball and making it hard for us to recover it. We didn't extend the attack as much as them so they had more of the ball than us and little by little took control of the game.

"The line of four meant we didn't cover the width well enough so we changed to 5-3-2 and I think we were better. We had more opportunities to make attacks but weren't able to make chances except the excellent goal we scored, which we weren't able to replicate."

QPR boss Mark Warburton: "I thought we deserved to win the game today. Awful goal, awful start. We knew the set piece, we knew about the near post, but they didn't panic and we spoke about being brave and wanting to play and I think we saw the team do that.

"We looked a good team. We moved the ball very well against a very, very strong opponent here at home, and have a very loud crowd. I was far happier that we played with intensity but more belief today."

What's next?

Huddersfield head to promotion rivals Middlesbrough on Easter Monday, live on Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12.30pm.

QPR host relegation-battling Derby on Monday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button, kick-off 3pm.