Huddersfield 2-0 Rotherham: Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas steer Terriers to victoey

Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas scored the goals as Huddersfield made it back-to-back Sky Bet Championship victories with a 2-0 Yorkshire derby win over Rotherham.

Thomas made the first goal for Koroma before capping an inspirational display with a goal of his own to put the game to bed 20 minutes from the end.

The Millers are still searching for a first away win this season as Neil Warnock got the better of his former employers at The John Smith's Stadium.

Both sides started brightly and it was the home side who struck first inside 18 minutes with the game's first shot on target.

An inviting Thomas delivery wreaked havoc in the Rotherham defence and Koroma capitalised, converting first time on the volley.

The Millers responded positively as they searched for a quick equaliser, but Matty Pearson's crucial intervention preserved Town's slender lead.

A bright half by the hosts nearly improved when Ben Wiles' enticing cross was flicked inadvertently by Delano Burgzorg out of the waiting Thomas' path.

The dangerous Koroma then threatened to double his account for the afternoon, only to see his swerving strike held well by stopper Viktor Johansson.

Huddersfield should have increased their advantage shortly before the interval, but Wiles - who joined from Rotherham last month - scuppered a golden chance.

Burgzorg advanced purposefully and his pinpoint pull-back found the onrushing Wiles, only for the Terriers' new recruit to fire his effort wide.

Matt Taylor's half-time instructions nearly prompted an instant impact as Fred Onyedima's flicked header drew an impressive reflex stop from Lee Nicholls.

But Rotherham's bright start to the second period proved short-lived as Huddersfield gradually began to flex their attacking muscle in the final third.

First, the tenacious Wiles dispossessed Oliver Rathbone in a dangerous position, but the Millers' midfielder reacted quickly with an important block.

The hosts' strike partnership of Burgzorg and Kian Harratt then wasted two glorious opportunities in quick succession to double their advantage.

The former - a summer loan arrival from Mainz - dragged a strike well wide, while the latter - making his first league start - could not convert on the volley.

However, their combined blushes were soon saved when roles were reversed as goalscorer Koroma repaid Thomas' favour for Huddersfield's second.

A piercing counter ended with Koroma delivering a precise ball to find the onrushing Thomas, who slotted home from close range.

Substitute Tom Eaves had a gilt-edge chance to halve Rotherham's arrears, but he sent his free header straight at Nicholls in what summarised a dismal afternoon.

The managers

Huddersfield's Neil Warnock:

"We did make hard work of it, but I knew how hard it was going to be against Rotherham.

"They work so hard and I stressed to the lads how we had to work just as hard as them and then we could create things on top of that.

"The effort was super and I thought it was a decent game, but I was glad when we went one in front.

"It was nice to see two great balls in and two finishes like that and in a great atmosphere too; the fans were brilliant.

"You get feelings as a manager and I just thought that with the crowd and a Yorkshire derby, we had to gamble a bit and it's paid off in the end."

Rotherham's Matt Taylor:

"Our away form has got to change. To give us any chance this season it has to change. I might have to adapt it slightly so there's almost a home and away split.

"We have to find a way of being better than what we are at the moment because it's a constant struggle.

"It's been 298 days since our last away win; we've got to find a way of packing a punch away from home.

"We're an effective team at home but we can't quite replicate it in our away games.

"The feel of the atmosphere is totally different and we'll need a change of approach moving forward.