 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield United. Sky Bet Championship.

The John Smith's StadiumAttendance20,172.

Huddersfield Town 1

  • D Ward (59th minute)

Sheffield United 0

    Latest Sky Bet Championship Odds
    Available to watch on the red button

    Huddersfield 1-0 Sheffield United: Danny Ward's goal preserves Huddersfield's Championship status as Reading relegated

    Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and Sheffield United at the John Smith's Stadium

    Thursday 4 May 2023 22:39, UK

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Danny Ward produces a stunning goal against Sheffield United to keep Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship for next season and relegates Reading to League One in the process

    Danny Ward’s second-half strike earned victory over already-promoted Sheffield United as Huddersfield confirmed their place in the Championship, condemning Reading to relegation in the process.

    The Terriers needed a point to ensure survival and Ward's second-half effort proved enough as Neil Warnock's side avoided a final-day relegation battler against Reading, who tumble into League One as a result of Huddersfield's triumph.

    Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

    The result caps a remarkable turnaround since Warnock's appointment at the John Smith's Stadium in mid-February, with Town losing just one of their last nine league matches, including five wins in their last eight.

    Victory over Yorkshire rivals United lifted Huddersfield six points above the bottom three, with the final round of fixtures to be played on Monday.

    The Blades, who had already secured their return to the Premier League next season, dominated the early stages and penned the hosts in.

    Trending

    Huddersfield shot-stopper Lee Nicholls stood tall to make a great early save and keep out Daniel Jebbison after he raced through on goal in the eighth minute.

    Blades striker Jebbison squandered another decent chance to fire the visitors ahead on the half-hour mark as he headed George Baldock's cross over at the far post.

    Also See:

    Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

    Warnock's charges continued to absorb the pressure as United hammered on the door, and at stages in the opening 45 minutes, only keeper Wes Foderingham was in the visitors' half.

    Sander Berge was the next Blades player to have a crack at goal, but his tame effort barely troubled Nicholls.

    The hosts were the first to show after the break with their first big chance of the match.

    Tom Lees rose highest at the back post to meet Jack Rudoni's teasing corner, but his close-range header was blocked.

    United manager Paul Heckingbottom quickly rang the changes as he threw on Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp up front.

    Foderingham pulled off a good stop to parry Josh Koroma's effort wide after he nutmegged Chris Basham to force his way into the box.

    And the pressure told two minutes before the hour as Ward's crucial stunning strike, a curling left-footed effort from 25 yards which nestled in the bottom corner, fired Town in front.

    The goal would have come as a huge blow to any watching Reading fans and Huddersfield came close to extending their lead when David Kasumu hit the side netting after being slipped through by Koroma.

    United pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages, but Warnock's charges held firm, sparking widespread celebrations in the stands.

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

    Around Sky

    Complete Sky Sports

    Sky Sports F1