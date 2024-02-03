Huddersfield Town 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Terriers storm to victory in second half

Managerless Huddersfield boosted their Championship survival hopes by thrashing fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at the John Smith's Stadium.

All four goals came in the final quarter of the contest as the Terriers recorded their biggest victory of the season.

Josh Koroma scored a 10-minute brace with Matty Pearson and Sorba Thomas adding one apiece to earn Town their first win since Boxing Day.

It was their first match under interim boss Jon Worthington following the sacking of Darren Moore on Monday.

After a scrappy start, Wednesday went close to getting their noses in front in the ninth minute. Djeidi Gassama put Huddersfield's defence on the back foot before teeing up Ike Ugbo, whose shot was deflected over by Tom Lees.

From the resulting corner, Michael Ihiekwe saw his looping header cleared off the line by Rhys Healey as the visitors continue to press for the opener.

Huddersfield offered precious little in an attacking sense, with Koroma shooting wide when well placed after good work from Bojan Radulovic.

They were then forced into a tactical reshuffle after Healey was forced off with a groin injury. Ben Wiles was introduced to the fray as the hosts looked to get a grip of the midfield battle.

It was a full-blooded contest packed full of industry but low on quality. The tackles continued to fly in and Kristian Pedersen - who was making his Wednesday debut after arriving on loan from Swansea on deadline day - was cautioned after bundling over Alex Matos.

James Beadle was finally forced into action in the Wednesday goal after 34 minutes, expertly charging down Thomas' effort following an excellent pass from Wiles.

Huddersfield, who are on the hunt for their third permanent boss of the season following Moore's dismissal last Monday, finished the half strongly.

Jonathan Hogg slipped Thomas in down the right but Radulovic was unable to turn in the winger's dangerous centre after Beadle was caught out of position.

The hosts lost another forward through injury after the break, with Brahima Diarra taking over from Radulovic.

But Worthington's side broke the deadlock midway through the half. Pearson rose highest at the back post to head in Thomas' corner. It was the defender's second goal of the campaign.

Things got even better for Huddersfield in the 70th minute as Koroma doubled their advantage. He raced onto Wiles' inviting through ball before coolly firing the ball past Beadle.

As Wednesday committed more bodies forward, they left themselves open at the back and Huddersfield ruthlessly exposed them by bagging a third through Thomas after he shrugged off the attentions of Pederson.

Koroma added a fourth in the 80th minute to compound Wednesday's woes. No team in the Championship has lost more away games than Wednesday this term (12) and the defeat leaves the visitors second-bottom, eight points from safety.

