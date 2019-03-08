Huddersfield vs Bournemouth preview: Struggling Terriers hit with injuries

Jonathan Hogg will not feature for Huddersfield due to injury

Huddersfield's slim Premier League survival hopes have been hit by further injuries before Saturday's home game against Bournemouth.

Jonathan Hogg has been ruled out due to a rib injury, Laurent Depoitre (foot) is a big doubt and defender Demeaco Duhaney, Adama Diakhaby and Isaac Mbenza are also still sidelined.

"I think we're short on numbers at the moment, that's why I've had to write it down," said Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert.

"Hoggy still has problems with his ribs, so isn't good at all unfortunately and Demeaco has a problem with his hip, so is not able to play.

"It could take time, but it's not been decided how long [Hogg with be out for]. Also Laurent has a problem with his foot at the moment and I'm not quite sure if it's possible for him at the weekend."

Bournemouth have had a terrible time on their travels this season - winning just three away games and not doing so since the end of October - and Eddie Howe is keen to set this right.

"We are absolutely desperate to resolve our away form. We want that confidence to return to the team and we recognise that our safety isn't secure," he said. "This is a big game for us.

"There's still a gap [to the bottom three] but until you're away from that area you have to look at it game by game. We're looking up the table right now, but it's no good doing that and not winning games."

Team news

As well as injuries, club captain Tommy Smith with serve the final game of his three-match ban this weekend, with Christopher Schindler continuing as skipper on the field until the end of the season.

Crystal Palace loanee Jason Puncheon is fit for selection, but has not been included in the last two squads by Siewart after was reportedly unhappy about being taken off against Newcastle after Smith's sending off.

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has been training, but a decision will be taken late on as to whether he will feature against Huddersfield.

However, Steve Cook (groin), Dominic Solanke (thigh) and Junior Stanislaus (hip) will remain sidelined for the game.

Opta stats

The last three league meetings between Huddersfield and Bournemouth at the John Smith's Stadium have seen a total of 15 goals scored, with the Terriers winning 5-1 in 2013, 4-1 in 2018 and losing 0-4 in 2014.

Bournemouth have found the net at least once in each of their last 13 meetings with Huddersfield in all competitions (W6 D5 L2).

All three Premier League meetings between Huddersfield and Bournemouth have been won by the home side.

Huddersfield are looking to win consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since November 2017, following their late winner against Wolves in their last home match.

Huddersfield haven't scored more than once in any of their last 20 home league matches, since beating Bournemouth 4-1 in February 2018. Only Sunderland (28 games between December 2002 and May 2006) have had a longer run of failing to score more than once in Premier League home games.

Only two teams in top-flight history have scored fewer goals after 29 games than the 15 Huddersfield have this season - Leicester City (13 in 1977-78) and Derby County (14 in 2007-08).

Bournemouth have lost their last nine away league games, conceding at least twice each time. In total they've shipped 28 goals in those games and scored just four in return.

Huddersfield are the lowest home scorers in the Premier League this season (7), while only Fulham (37) have conceded more on the road than Bournemouth (35).

Merson's prediction

Huddersfield lost to Brighton, but beat Wolves before that, and Bournemouth just don't seem to be able to win away from home. Bournemouth will want to finish well and I think they've done great to stay up - I think they always do when they've survived for another season - but Huddersfield did well against Wolves when they won their last home game. They'll want to put on a show and try and win as many home games as they can before the end of the season.

