Huddersfield 1-2 Brighton: Florin Andone scores winner for visitors after Steve Mounie's red card

Steve Mounie's contentious red card proved the turning point as Brighton came from behind to win 2-1 at Huddersfield.

An eventful game saw its first goal inside the opening minute, when Bruno's skewed clearance landed in his own area and was headed in by Mathias Jorgensen with only 54 seconds played.

Mathias Jorgensen scored just his second goal for Huddersfield

Mounie was then shown a straight red by Michael Oliver for a high challenge on Yves Bissouma, which looked unintentional but left a mark halfway up the midfielder's lower leg.

Brighton failed to press their advantage until the final seconds of the first half when Shane Duffy nodded in Solly March's cross (45+4), and later on he turned provider again as Florin Andone scored his first goal for the club from another header (69) which would prove to be the winner.

Player ratings Huddersfield: Lossl (7), Hadergjonaj (6), Jorgensen (6), Schindler (7), Kongolo (6), Durm (5), Hogg (6), Billing (6), Mooy (6), Pritchard (7), Mounie (5)



Subs: Depoitre (5), Smith (5), Williams (5)



Brighton: Ryan (6), Bruno (6), Duffy (7), Dunk (5), Bernardo (6), March (8), Propper (6), Bissouma (6), Gross (6), Izquierdo (6), Andone (7).



Subs: Murray (6), Balogun (n/a), Kayal (n/a).



Man of the match: Solly March

Huddersfield went into the game on a high after picking up seven points from their last three games and they started in the best possible style with a first-minute goal. Philip Billing's long throw was cleared as far as Bruno, who attempted to hook the ball clear but lifted it back into his own box, where Jorgensen stole a march on Bissouma to head beyond a stranded Mat Ryan.

The hosts were cruising with Brighton as poor as they have been for some time - their passing off colour and looking devoid of ideas. But the visitors were handed a huge lifeline when Mounie left a foot in on Bissouma and was, perhaps harshly, shown a straight red by Oliver.

Brighton did little to press home their advantage but, in the fourth and final minute of first-half injury-time, they levelled when a short Bruno corner was crossed by March onto the head of Duffy, who met it with a crisp header into the far corner.

Team news Mathias Jorgensen returned for Tommy Smith at the back as Huddersfield reverted to their most conventional back three.



Solly March replaced Anthony Knockaert in the only change from Brighton's home draw with Leicester last weekend.

Brighton never really looked back following the restart and, after Huddersfield boss David Wagner chose to withdraw Alex Pritchard for Laurent Depoitre, the hosts lost most of their creativity.

The Seagulls pressed for most of the second period but Huddersfield frustrated them well for 25 minutes, until Andone got across Jorgensen to nod in March's brilliant cross from the right.

Florin Andone scored his first goal for Brighton to seal victory

It could have been 10 versus 10 when Brighton substitute Leon Balogun was perhaps lucky not to see red for his follow-through on Erik Durm late on, but Albion held on to claim their first Premier League win when conceding first, and move up to 11th in the table.

Opta facts

Huddersfield have won just one of their last 10 Premier League home games, drawing two and losing seven.

Brighton have scored in seven consecutive league games for the first time since February 2017, when they put together a run of nine.

Huddersfield have scored in three consecutive home league games for the first time since December 2017.

Brighton have won two of their last four Premier League away games (L2), as many victories as they managed in their previous 23 on the road in the competition (D6 L15).

Jorgensen's strike for Huddersfield v Brighton on 55 seconds was the fastest goal scored in the Premier League since January 31st, when Christian Eriksen netted after 11 seconds for Tottenham v Manchester United.

Brighton's Solly March has registered four assists in his last four Premier League appearances, two more than he managed in his previous 46 top-flight games (2).

Brighton's Florin Andone is the first player to score on his first Premier League start for the Seagulls.

Brighton's Florin Andone is the first Romanian to score in the Premier League since Vlad Chiriches netted for Tottenham against Fulham in December 2013.

Man of the match - Solly March

March's deliveries from the Brighton right were excellent and the two assists he managed were testament to the wonderful crosses he can produce on his trusty left foot.

His passing accuracy in Huddersfield's half was only bettered by Davy Propper, but it was his crossing which really set him apart.

What's next?

Brighton host Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday night at 7.45pm, while Huddersfield travel to Bournemouth at the same time.