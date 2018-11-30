Huddersfield vs Brighton preview: Mathias Jorgensen set to return

Mathias Jorgensen is available for Huddersfield

Huddersfield welcome back defender Mathias Jorgensen as they look to continue their positive run of form against Brighton on Saturday.

The Terriers have taken seven points from their last three matches, including a 2-0 win over Wolves on Sunday.

Jorgensen was suspended for the last game but is set to return as Huddersfield aim to move further clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Head coach David Wagner said: "We are aware we have a big, big chance, with our supporters in our back, to get another result against them.

"We'd like to grab this chance with both hands, but we have to be at our best again, we have to confirm what we showed on Sunday even more and that's exactly what we want to do."

0:36 Huddersfield boss David Wagner describes midfielder Philip Billing as 'incomparable' ahead of Saturday's match against Brighton Huddersfield boss David Wagner describes midfielder Philip Billing as 'incomparable' ahead of Saturday's match against Brighton

Brighton drew against Leicester last time out to avoid a third straight defeat.

Glenn Murray, 35, scored his seventh goal of the season in the draw, and Brighton manager Chris Hughton said: "It is unusual for somebody of Glenn's age to be as regularly fit as he is, and of course scoring goals at the highest levels.

"He has a great desire to want to continue playing and at the best level he can, and also scoring goals. But it's one thing saying that and another actually doing it. So we're very thankful that he is actually doing it."

2:23 Watch a preview of this weekend's Premier League games Watch a preview of this weekend's Premier League games

Team news

Chris Lowe is unavailable for Huddersfield due to a shoulder injury.

Terence Kongolo is a doubt after suffering a knock against Wolves while striker Laurent Depoitre will be assessed as he has a groin problem.

Brighton will be without the injured Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Brighton have no new concerns, however, and expect to make the trip north with a relatively injury-free squad.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh remains sidelined for Brighton with a hamstring injury while Dale Stephens serves the second match of his three-game suspension.

Opta stats

Huddersfield have lost just one of their last 10 home league games against Brighton (W5 D4), a 1-2 defeat in the 2012-13 Championship season.

Six of the last 10 league meetings between Huddersfield and Brighton have ended as draws, with both sides winning two games each in the other four games.

Huddersfield have won four points in their last two home Premier League games (W1 D1), as many as in their previous nine combined (W1 D1 L7).

Huddersfield are looking to score in three consecutive home league games for the first time since December 2017, while Brighton haven't scored in four consecutive away league games since May 2016.

Huddersfield have won two of their last three Premier League games (D1), more than they had in their previous 20 in the competition (W1 D7 L12).

Brighton haven't scored more than once in any of their last eight Premier League games, though they have found the net in each of the last six (W3 D1 L2).

Glenn Murray has scored 40 per cent of all Brighton's Premier League goals (19/48) - the highest ratio of any player at a club in the history of the competition.

0:56 Chris Hughton says he is happy with his current Brighton squad and expects there to be 'minimal' transfer activity from the club in January. Chris Hughton says he is happy with his current Brighton squad and expects there to be 'minimal' transfer activity from the club in January.

Merson's prediction

I didn't see it coming last weekend with Huddersfield, I couldn't make a case for them at all and they went to Wolves and won. They've got to turn it into back-to-back wins now. If they go and get beaten at home by Brighton, it all goes out of the window.

At the start, they would have said four points would have been very good from Wolves and Brighton, but back-to-back wins would be superb. Instead of dreading the game they will be looking forward to it after last weekend, and I think they can do it.

Brighton are a funny team, they'll just drift along, I don't see them going down or doing anything majorly special, they will get their points. I think they are just bobbing along right now, and that's a credit to them. You have got to remember where they came from and it's only their second year in the league.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-0 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Predict the scoreline for Huddersfield vs Brighton with Sky Sports Super 6 this Saturday for a chance to win £250,000.

Get Sky Sports Premier League to see a massive derby day. Find out more here.