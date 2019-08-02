Huddersfield vs Derby preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Steve Mounie is unlikely to be involved when Huddersfield get their Championship campaign under way against Derby on Monday night.

The striker only resumed training on Thursday after his involvement with Benin in the Africa Cup of Nations. The trip to QPR on August 10 could see Mounie return to the squad. Demeaco Duhaney is Town's only injury absentee. The right-back has been struggling to overcome a hamstring problem and has not featured in the senior side's pre-season preparations.

Summer signings Tommy Elphick, Reece Brown, Josh Koroma, Herbert Bockhorn, Isaac Mbenza and Kamil Grabara are fresh options for manager Jan Siewert.

Last season's play-off finalists Derby, now managed by former Holland international Phillip Cocu, are expected to be without Jack Marriott. The striker, who scored 13 goals during the 2018-19 campaign, has been hampered by a thigh injury during pre-season and will probably not be available despite returning to training.

Midfielder Duane Holmes (thigh) is set to miss out against his former club while Cocu will also be without Scott Carson (groin), George Thorne (calf), Andre Wisdom (knee) and Craig Forsyth (knee). Summer recruits Graeme Shinnie and Kieran Dowell should be involved and there is a chance another new signing could arrive before Monday's match.

5:49 Ali and George from the Not The Top 20 podcast predict who will be promoted and relegated from the Sky Bet Championship in the upcoming season. Ali and George from the Not The Top 20 podcast predict who will be promoted and relegated from the Sky Bet Championship in the upcoming season.

Opta stats

Huddersfield and Derby haven't met at the John Smith's Stadium in a league game since October 2016, when Elias Kachunga scored a 90th minute winner for the Terriers in a 1-0 win.

Derby have only lost two of their last 13 league games against Huddersfield (W8 D3 L2), both 1-0 defeats at the John Smith's Stadium (September 2012, October 2016).

All three league meetings between Huddersfield and Derby in their first league matches of a campaign have ended as draws, in 1947, 1958 and 1962.

Huddsf'ld vs Derby Live on

Huddersfield are starting a league campaign with a Monday match for the first time, while Derby last did so in September 1913, a 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert lost 12 of his 15 league matches in charge of the Terriers between January and May 2019 (W1 D2 L12), collecting just five points from a possible 45.

Derby are unbeaten in their first league match of the season in the last 10 seasons (W5 D5 L0), last losing in August 2008 against Doncaster Rovers.

0:57 The Championship is back for a new season on Sky Sports. The Championship is back for a new season on Sky Sports.

Prutton's prediction

Huddersfield have had a long time to prepare for this campaign, because they were pretty much assured of relegation for most of 2019. They look in decent shape, have kept together a lot of their squad and in Karlan Grant they look to have the goalscorer they perhaps lacked the last time they won promotion.

It is all change again at Derby. Frank Lampard is gone and Phillip Cocu has got a big job on to bolster the squad following some key departures in the summer. Home win.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)