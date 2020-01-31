Hull vs Brentford preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Hull face Brentford in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Hull could hand a debut to forward Marcus Maddison after he arrived on loan from Peterborough on transfer deadline day.

The Tigers will be unable to call on Kamil Grosicki for the clash against Brentford, though, after he was sold to West Brom on Friday. Jarrod Bowen is also edging towards the exit door, with Hull's star man reportedly closing in on a move to West Ham.

City boss Grant McCann is not expecting any new players to be fit for the match, although Callum Elder and Jordy de Wijs may return against Reading.

Brentford head to East Yorkshire without any fresh injury concerns. Tariqe Fosu and Shandon Baptiste will have to wait for their Bees debuts after joining from Oxford after the registration deadline.

The Bees suffered a frustrating 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, fresh from losing by the same scoreline against Leicester in the FA Cup. Manager Thomas Frank continues to be without some sidelined players, including Pontus Jansson (hip), Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis (both knee).

Recent form

Hull City's form has dipped badly and they have suffered three defeats on the spin to fall into the bottom half of the table.

Brentford were beaten at home in midweek by Nottingham Forest to dent their automatic-promotion hopes. They had also drawn their last game at Huddersfield.

What the managers said...

Hull's Grant McCann: "The aim is to push towards the top six, everyone has ruled us out now. There is more of a burning desire for me with this group. We're still looking to push into the top six.

"That remains our aim. Yes, everyone has ruled us out now but there is even more of a burning desire in the group to achieve this."

Brentford's Thomas Frank: "We need to be more cool, more patient, and stick to the plan. When we are 1-0 down we need to work harder and play better; that is what we are working on.

"I remember Hull did very well [at Griffin Park] and I said that they could be a top 10 side this season. I expect it is going to be another tough game. We have that hunger and desire; we want to bounce back up there."

Opta stats

Hull have won their last four home league matches against Brentford since a 3-2 defeat back in September 1998.

Brentford have won one of their last seven league games against Hull (D2 L4), a 5-1 triumph in February 2019 at Griffin Park.

Hull have lost their last four games in all competitions, last losing five consecutively in April 2012 under Nick Barmby.

11 of Brentford's last 12 defeats in all competitions have been by a one-goal margin, with the Bees losing their last two games 1-0.

Hull have failed to score with any of their last 41 shots in the Championship since a Jarrod Bowen goal on New Year's Day - their only goal in this time came via a Richard Stearman own goal in their defeat against Huddersfield.

Brentford have failed to score in their last three games in all competitions, attempting 35 shots without success.

Prutton's prediction

Hull are drifting right back down the table now. Three defeats on the spin and the play-offs look a long way off.

Brentford haven't taken advantage of the teams above them slipping up lately, drawing at Huddersfield then losing at home to Nottingham Forest. Draw here for me.

David Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)