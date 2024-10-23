Hull City 1-1 Burnley: Zian Flemming's first Clarets goal salvages a point for Scott Parker's side

Zian Flemming scored his first Burnley goal to rescue a 1-1 draw for his side at Hull.

The Dutchman headed home inside the final quarter of an hour after Xavier Simons had opened the scoring with a deflected strike just before the break - the first time the Clarets had conceded in 453 minutes.

Jaidon Anthony spurned a gilt-edged chance to claim all three points for the visitors in the dying seconds, slipping at the wrong moment, and Hull cleared their lines to guarantee a share of the spoils.

Burnley's unbeaten streak was extended to eight matches as they moved above Leeds and into second in the Sky Bet Championship table, but Scott Parker's side slipped three points behind leaders Sunderland.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Zian Flemming scored a header against Hull City to equalise for Burnley in their Sky Bet Championship clash.

The Tigers, meanwhile, collected a deserved point after back-to-back defeats to Norwich and the Black Cats either side of the international break.

Hull failed to find the target against Sunderland but Mohamed Belloumi worked James Trafford early on, with the Burnley goalkeeper at full stretch to tip away a curling effort destined for the top corner.

Liam Millar was forced off after 13 minutes but that did not curb Hull's ambition, as his replacement Abu Kamara immediately made his presence felt with an inviting cross that evaded everyone.

Kamara then blazed over after being gifted the ball on the edge of the box by CJ Egan-Riley but Hull were almost caught out as Anthony's long-range strike had to be parried round his post by Ivor Pandur.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Xavier Simons opens the scoring for Hull City in their Championship clash with Burnley.

While Burnley seemed to be getting a foothold into the contest after a lacklustre first half hour, with Luca Koleosho shooting straight at Pandur following a good run, they fell behind just before the break.

Kamara's cutback found Simons on the edge of the box and the midfielder's cool side-footed shot ricocheted off a defender and wrong-footed Trafford, who conceded for the first time in five matches.

Burnley showed more purpose after the interval but the first clear-cut chance of the second half went to Hull's Gustavo Puerta, who was unable to direct a header at the back post on target.

With Hull seemingly comfortable, Scott Parker introduced Enock Agyei and Josh Laurent, who almost levelled seconds after coming on as a header from a corner was cleared off the line by Charlie Hughes.

Flemming saw his shot saved from an acute angle but the on-loan Millwall striker made no mistake moments later, heading beyond Pandur 13 minutes from time from Anthony's teasing left-wing cross.

In the third minute of three added on, Anthony had a chance to grab the winner after the ball bobbled to him but he tripped and miscued from a few yards out with the goal gaping, and Hull cleared.

The managers

Hull's Tim Walter:

To follow...

Burnley's Scott Parker:

To follow...