Hull City 1-1 Coventry City: Two deflected goals see spoils shared as Tigers hit back for draw

Two heavily-deflected goals saw Hull and Coventry play out a 1-1 Championship draw.

Matt Grimes volley off Charlie Hughes gave Frank Lampard's Sky Blues the lead shortly after the break, before Abu Kamara's ball off Jay Dasilva levelled for Hull late on.

It is a result that only slightly helps the two sides in their respective ambitions this season. Coventry remain sixth, but are just three points above the queue of sides below them in West Brom, Middlesbrough and Millwall.

Hull lift themselves three points above the bottom three, meanwhile. Although they do possess a far better goal difference than all the sides in the relegation zone.

The goals that defined the night

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Coventry took the lead after an unfortunate deflection for Hull City as Charlie Hughes steered the ball into his own net

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Abu Kamara levelled the scoring for Hull City late on against Coventry City to make it 1-1

Coventry strike first but Hull hit back

Coventry had the better of the half and some good early opportunities, as Haji Wright worked Ivor Pandur in the Hull goal on a couple of occasions.

But it was the home side that should have taken the lead on 38 minutes. They won the ball high up the pitch and worked it into the box to Kasey Palmer, but twice he was denied against his old side in quick succession, as Matt Grimes and then Joel Latibeaudiere blocked his efforts on the line.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look as Kasey Palmer was denied by two incredible goal-line clearances as Hull looked to take the lead against Coventry

Within a minute of the restart, Coventry took the lead. Matt Grimes had a pop from 20 yards, which took a huge deflection off Charlie Hughes and ricocheted past the helpless Ivor Pandur.

It looked as though that may be enough, but in the closing stages substitute Kamara drove a ball in off Dasilva to earn a draw for Hull.

Race for the play-offs

Hull's relegation battle

Coventry's play-off race

Selles focused on survival

Hull City boss Ruben Selles:

"The game was competitive and we played well against a very good opponent.

"We were unlucky with how we conceded, then we got a little bit lucky with our deflection, and I think the point was fair. We take that and we move forward.

"We have the spirit in the dressing room. It's been a difficult season for us, but the team that started and the players that come from the bench try to make an impact for us.

"We will continue fighting [to stay up]. We don't think about the fact we have four games, we think about playing Swansea next. It's one game at a time."

Frustrated Lampard: We deserved three points

Coventry City's Frank Lampard, who watched the game from the gantry as he served a one-match touchline ban:

"I didn't like it! You want to be with your team from the sidelines. It's a good tactical view but I didn't enjoy being away from the touchline.

"If I'm honest I'm frustrated not to get three points because I thought we were the stronger team for most of the game. They had moments but we had a real balance and discipline defensively.

"My feeling was if we scored a second goal the game was done, because we looked really at it today. Then we gave away a poor goal, and it loses us two points. But from where we've come to where we're at, sometimes you have to accept that. Even if you don't like it.

"I can't ask too much more. Sometimes evenings like this come. It is frustrating, but anywhere you go at this time of [the season] it's going to be tough.

"There are four games left, and that's a lot of points. I'm pleased we're here, we've really pushed to get to this position, and we just have to go game by game now."