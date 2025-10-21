Hull City 2-1 Leicester City: Liam Millar and Joe Gelhardt score in Tigers win

Liam Millar celebrated a first start for club or country in more than year with Hull's opening goal in a nervy 2-1 Sky Bet Championship win over Leicester.

The Canada international, fit again after an anterior cruciate ligament injury, was also involved in the build-up to what proved Joe Gelhardt's 31st-minute winner.

Substitute Aaron Ramsey pulled a goal back after 67 minutes but Leicester slipped out of the play-off picture after losing for the first time in nine league outings.

Miller's comeback certainly lessened the absence of seven-goal top scorer Oli McBurnie with a knee injury and a touchline ban for manager Sergej Jakirovic following his yellow card at Birmingham last Saturday.

Millar's only other goal for the Tigers came in a 3-1 win at QPR on October 1, 2024. Three weeks and three games later, his season was over.

He was outstanding in a first half which could have yielded even further Hull goals. A fifth-minute cross picked out Kyle Joseph but Jakub Stolarczyk saved low down at his near post at the second attempt.

A minute later Hull hit the front. Gelhardt's fast break and cross from the right was converted with a first-time, rising shot from the returning star.

Millar fired another effort over the crossbar before a delightful cross was not matched by Joseph's header after 21 minutes.

In between, Leicester almost equalised but Patson Daka's close-range chance was superbly blocked by Semi Ajayi.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Millar scored the first goal of the night in the Championship match between Hull City and Leicester City.

Foxes fans were already singing 'Marti, Marti, sort it out' in the direction of manager Marti Cifuentes even before Hull doubled their advantage.

Another astute Miller pass picked out Ryan Giles, who teased in a cross for Gelhardt to tap in his fourth goal of the season from close range.

Leicester were down but not quite out. So, when Abdul Fatawu curled a trademark left-foot shot goalwards, Ivor Pandur was at full stretch to push the ball away.

Unsurprisingly, Cifuentes made changes at half-time; Daka and Jordan James replaced by Jeremy Monga and Ramsey, scorer of Leicester's goal against Portsmouth last time out.

Leicester offered far more of a threat in the second half and should have reduced their arrears on the hour but Ramsey missed the target with an unmarked header from Boubakary Soumare's cross.

His next chance was much tougher but he fired a stunning right-foot shot from 18 yards into the top corner after Jordan Ayew laid the ball back.

Stolarczyk's 76th-minute save prevented Gelhardt putting the game out of Leicester's reach.

And the visitors almost snatched a draw when Harry Winks smashed a shot against the crossbar in stoppage time.

The managers

Hull's assistant head coach Dean Holden

"What a moment for anyone in the stadium seeing that goal. (Millar) gets you up the pitch and puts the opposition on the back foot. You certainly wouldn't want to play against him.

"That started us off on the front foot and we scored an outstanding second goal. That was right up there with anything we have scored recently.

"It was an outstanding performance against a good opponent who are one of the favourites for promotion.

"We could have put the game to bed at half-time. They made changes at half-time and we knew we would come under it.

"They are going to have chances with the qualities they have got one-v-one. But overall, we nullified a really good team and our fans must be enjoying coming to this stadium.

"We don't fear any team and we want to show we are a team to be reckoned with. It's been a good three games for us."

Leicester's Marti Cifuentes:

"It was bad, I cannot say anything else. How we conceded two goals early in the first half, it was far from the standards and the vision I have for my team and for the club.

"We conceded far too many transitions and the positioning was bad in the first half.

"We had to change our initial plan after 15-20 minutes but it didn't get better. At half-time, it was important to correct that.

"In the second half we tried and got the chances to get at least a draw if not more. But I wouldn't have been satisfied even had we scored a second goal.

"We are not consistent enough. But I need to look at myself, take responsibility and make things simple."