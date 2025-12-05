Hull City 1-4 Middlesbrough: Kim Hellberg continues winning start as Boro thrash Tigers

Middlesbrough ran riot at a wet and windy Hull to continue their perfect start to life under new head coach Kim Hellberg and consolidate second spot in the Sky Bet Championship in a 4-1 away win.

After David Strelec's early opener, Alex Gilbert, Morgan Whittaker and Riley McGree all struck within a 12-minute window before half-time for the visitors.

Although Joe Gelhardt pulled one back from the spot after the hour, the damage was done as Boro claimed a win that puts them five points clear of third-placed Millwall ahead of the weekend.

The home side went behind in the ninth minute when McGree's left-wing cross was touched on by Whittaker and the ball fell kindly for Strelec to turn and fire high into the net as Hull appealed in vain for offside.

Hull were given a let-off just after the half hour when Semi Ajayi dithered on the ball and Strelec rifled wide but they sloppily gave away possession from the restart and Gilbert fully capitalised in the 32nd minute.

Gilbert scored the only goal when the teams last met on New Year's Day and he was at it again, drilling a first-time shot low past Ivor Pandur from the edge of the box after being teed up by Tommy Conway.

Just three minutes later, Gilbert pressured Regan Slater into an error on halfway and fed Whittaker, who cut on to his left foot and expertly curled past Pandur to score for the fourth consecutive game.

Image: Alex Gibert celebrates at full time against Hull

Shellshocked Hull's goal was breached again in the 44th minute, with Alex Bangura allowed to get in behind on the left and cut back to an unmarked McGree, who recovered from fluffing his first touch to beat Pandur at his near post.

Hull were jeered after the fourth goal and again at the interval, with many in the crowd disappearing before the resumption, where the hosts were much-improved and grabbed one back in the 62nd minute.

It was Boro's turn to be sloppy in possession as a loose back pass led to Gelhardt being upended in the area by Sol Brynn and the Hull striker converted the resulting penalty for an eighth goal in 10 games.

Hull, though, were unable to offer much thereafter and were booed off again by those who had remained as Boro, seven points behind leaders Coventry, cruised to victory.

Image: Kim Hellberg celebrates his side's 4-1 win away at Hull City

The managers

Hull's Sergej Jakirovic:

"[We were] very woeful tonight. We made too many mistakes in the first half. At least we showed a reaction in the second half.

"We were not in the mood today and Middlesbrough were much better than us. When you go 3-0 down in 30 minutes it's very tough to play. We tried with substitutions to make things better, but it didn't work.

"I could have changed 11 players at half-time. In possession we were very very poor. I felt fear from my players to receive the ball.

Middlesbrough's Kim Hellberg:

"It was [a good night]. I enjoyed the four goals, the attitude from the players - they were calm on the ball, brave, everyone wanted to play.

"I've seen a lot and I think they've been very very good. I was a bit surprised how quick and fluid they were on the ball. I'm so proud of them. It was a very good feeling at half-time - but we know what can happen, I watched the [Manchester] City game the other day!

"I think [Alex] Gilbert in the midfield was great. He showed so much quality when he played. I have very good players. They work hard - it's been easy for me thanks to them. Now it's all focus on Charlton in the next one and we'll try to win again."