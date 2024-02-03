Hull City 1-0 Millwall: Jaden Philogene steers Tigers past Lions

Jaden Philogene's early goal helped Hull beat Millwall and move into the Championship play-off spots.

The winger struck in the fifth minute as the Tigers secured a second consecutive win.

The victory moved Hull, who handed starts to January signings Ryan Giles and Anass Zaroury, into sixth spot, one point above Coventry.

Millwall have now taken just a point from their last four games, with just two goals in that time. They are five points off the relegation places.

Fabio Carvalho, the youngster on loan from Liverpool, went close to adding a second goal as Hull dominated the first 45 minutes.

Joe Edwards sent forward Tom Bradshaw on for Millwall at half-time and the visitors threatened in the second half but struggled to many quality opportunities.

They could have equalised when Zian Flemming's bold attempt to lob Hull goalkeeper Ryan Allsop landed on the goal, which was their final genuine chance to nick a point.

The managers

Hull's Liam Rosenior:

To follow...

Millwall's Joe Edwards:

To follow...