 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Hull City vs Millwall. Sky Bet Championship.

MKM StadiumAttendance21,486.

Hull City 1

  • J Philogene-Bidace (5th minute)

Millwall 0

    Latest Sky Bet Championship Odds

    Hull City 1-0 Millwall: Jaden Philogene steers Tigers past Lions

    Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Millwall at the MKM Stadium on Saturday | Jaden Philogene seals narrow victory for the Tigers over the Lions.

    Saturday 3 February 2024 17:34, UK

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull and Millwall.

    Jaden Philogene's early goal helped Hull beat Millwall and move into the Championship play-off spots.

    The winger struck in the fifth minute as the Tigers secured a second consecutive win.

    The victory moved Hull, who handed starts to January signings Ryan Giles and Anass Zaroury, into sixth spot, one point above Coventry.

    Millwall have now taken just a point from their last four games, with just two goals in that time. They are five points off the relegation places.

    Fabio Carvalho, the youngster on loan from Liverpool, went close to adding a second goal as Hull dominated the first 45 minutes.

    Trending

    Joe Edwards sent forward Tom Bradshaw on for Millwall at half-time and the visitors threatened in the second half but struggled to many quality opportunities.

    They could have equalised when Zian Flemming's bold attempt to lob Hull goalkeeper Ryan Allsop landed on the goal, which was their final genuine chance to nick a point.

    Also See:

    The managers

    Hull's Liam Rosenior:

    To follow...

    Millwall's Joe Edwards:

    To follow...

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Get Sky Sports

    Football

    How to watch Premier League, EFL, AFCON, WSL, tennis, darts and more