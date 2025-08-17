 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Hull City vs Oxford United. Sky Bet Championship.

MKM StadiumAttendance20,667.

Hull City 3

  • J Gelhardt (2nd minute)
  • M Crooks (20th minute)
  • O McBurnie (93rd minute)

Oxford United 2

  • W Lankshear (9th minute)
  • C Brannagan (26th minute)

Latest Sky Bet Championship Odds

Hull City 3-2 Oxford United: Oli McBurnie nets stoppage-time winner to give Sergej Jakirovic his first win as Tigers boss

Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Oxford United at the MKM Stadium on Sunday; Oli McBurnie netted a stoppage-time winner after Joe Gelhardt and Matt Crooks saw goals cancelled out by Will Lankshear and Cameron Brannagan

Sunday 17 August 2025 18:19, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Hull and Oxford

Oli McBurnie's stoppage-time goal earned Sergej Jakirovic a first win as new Hull manager following a breathless 3-2 victory at home to Oxford.

McBurnie, who joined the Tigers as a free agent two weeks ago, stabbed home Ryan Giles' cross three minutes into added time to put the seal on what was a chaotic Championship game.

Bosnian Jakirovic, who replaced Ruben Selles in the summer, might have been forgiven for thinking this league was a cakewalk as Joe Gelhardt opened the scoring after two minutes.

But Oxford, as has become standard under Gary Rowett, rarely buckle under pressure and equalised seven minutes later through Spurs loan signing Will Lankshear.

Matt Crooks restored Hull's advantage after 20 minutes before Cameron Brannagan equalised six minutes later during a relentless contest that was eclipsed by McBurnie's late intervention.

The managers

Hull's Sergej Jakirovic:

To follow...

Also See:

Oxford's Gary Rowett:

To follow...

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

The £250,000 is up for grabs with Super 6, and as always it is completely free to play. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports ahead of new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract