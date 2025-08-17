Hull City 3-2 Oxford United: Oli McBurnie nets stoppage-time winner to give Sergej Jakirovic his first win as Tigers boss

Oli McBurnie's stoppage-time goal earned Sergej Jakirovic a first win as new Hull manager following a breathless 3-2 victory at home to Oxford.

McBurnie, who joined the Tigers as a free agent two weeks ago, stabbed home Ryan Giles' cross three minutes into added time to put the seal on what was a chaotic Championship game.

Bosnian Jakirovic, who replaced Ruben Selles in the summer, might have been forgiven for thinking this league was a cakewalk as Joe Gelhardt opened the scoring after two minutes.

But Oxford, as has become standard under Gary Rowett, rarely buckle under pressure and equalised seven minutes later through Spurs loan signing Will Lankshear.

Matt Crooks restored Hull's advantage after 20 minutes before Cameron Brannagan equalised six minutes later during a relentless contest that was eclipsed by McBurnie's late intervention.

The managers

Hull's Sergej Jakirovic:

To follow...

Oxford's Gary Rowett:

To follow...