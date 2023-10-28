Hull City 1-0 Preston: Jaden Philogene's superb strike earns Tigers all three points in narrow win

Jaden Philogene's superb second-half strike condemned faltering Preston to a 1-0 defeat at Hull.

North End are now seven games without victory after Philogene, who scored in similarly impressive fashion against Birmingham on Wednesday, let rip with a powerful low hit after 68 minutes.

The England Under-21 international was the stand-out performer in a scrappy game as Hull ended a frustrating run of home form to move into the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe might feel hard done by, however, as his side were denied valid claims for a second-half penalty.

They were also in relative control of the game until Philogene stole the show with a moment of exceptional individualism.

The hosts, with just one prior home win all season, nonetheless looked the more likely scorers in the first half.

Philogene and Scott Twine both flashed wide from distance, but Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was not once tested in the first half.

If anything, North End, despite having lost Will Keane and Greg Cunningham to early injuries, grew into the game.

But neither side could convincingly force the issue, with a sell-out MKM Stadium growing increasingly subdued by the dearth of chances at either end.

That was until just before the break when Jean Michael Seri threaded a perfect ball through the heart of Preston's midfield.

Philogene was one-on-one with Woodman but dithered in possession and took the ball wide of the target without even having a shot.

It could have been a costly error if referee Lewis Smith had been in more charitable mood after 47 minutes.

Preston had a strong shout for a penalty when Alfie Jones appeared to haul down Alan Browne, but Smith was having none of it.

Philogene then nearly atoned for his naivety when he cut inside at pace from the left before striking towards the bottom-right corner.

Woodman was, however, well positioned and pulled off a fine save with his fingertips after 53 minutes.

Preston also had their moments, most notably after 65 minutes when neat interplay between Ched Evans and Browne on the right gave Liam Millar a clear sight on goal.

Millar struck well, but Adama Traore pulled off a fine sliding challenge to steer the ball away for a corner.

Just when Preston looked set to kick on following a sustained spell of pressure, Hull scored.

Philogene had the beating of Brad Potts all game and waltzed past the defender before firmly planting the ball off the base of a post and into the bottom-right.

Preston could easily have wilted, but they doggedly stayed in contention and nearly equalised on 81 minutes.

Substitute Evans was teed up on the left by Browne but his goal-bound strike was expertly kept out by Ryan Allsop.

Lowe's men went for broke towards the death, but they could find no way through.

The managers

Hull's Liam Rosenior:

"I think for 80 minutes we completely controlled and dominated the game. We were the better team and came out on the right side of the result. We were the team who wanted to play football and I think the right side won on the day. Hopefully it gives the players confidence we can win games consistently at this level. It was a big three points and we showed different sides to our game. You need to be able to see things out and we did that."

"It was a brilliant individual goal and that's what Jaden is capable of. He was so disappointed in the dressing room at half-time when he didn't score but we got around him as a group and said, 'The next one will go in' We had a huge turnaround in the summer and it has taken time - we've got a young team - but this gives the players confidence and composure that we're on the right track. We look more solid and we look like we're not going to concede. I felt really comfortable with the team.

Preston's Ryan Lowe:

"We tried everything to not only get one point, but to get three points. We definitely deserved something from the game, but we can't have their best player have that moment - we didn't quite deal with the goal as well as we should have done. It's hard to get back from that because any team in the Championship can see a game out. I couldn't have asked for anymore, really. I thought a fair result was a draw - two football teams trying to lock horns - but we could have done better with the goal.

"The lads have given us everything, but we lacked a little quality in the top end. We've just got to make sure we learn quickly from it. We feel let down by a decision which has cost us. I've got to be careful what I say. The defender's made a rick because he let the ball bounce and maybe if Browny stays down we get it. It's frustrating as we were building up momentum at the time."