Hull City 1-0 Sheffield United: Late Harrison Burrows penalty miss costs Blades

Harrison Burrows missed a late penalty for struggling Sheffield United as Hull secured their third win of the Sky Bet Championship season, winning 1-0 at the MKM Stadium.

David Akintola gave the Tigers a first-half lead after 30 minutes before the Blades' Gustavo Hamer shot against the post.

Hull sat on their lead for large periods of the second half and Hamer was denied a leveller on more than one occasion before goalkeeper Ivor Pandur came to his side's rescue when he saved substitute Burrows' weak spot-kick.

Hamer curled an early free-kick wide of the target from 25 yards before the hosts suffered an early blow when former Blades midfielder John Lundstram limped off with what looked like a calf injury with 14 minutes gone.

Hull nearly took the lead when Regan Slater found space in the area only for his shot to be deflected for a corner by Mark McGuinness.

United went even closer as the Tigers failed to clear a corner but Hamer's shot from the left side of the area came back off the near post.

The hosts broke the deadlock on the half hour as Lewie Coyle's cross from the right found Akintola at the far post. Akintola chested down before his shot back across goal hit a defender on its way in for his first goal for the club.

Sydie Peck wasted a good chance to level when he headed over from Hamer's free-kick to the far post six minutes before the break.

Former Blades striker Oli McBurnie nearly added a second for Hull early in the second half as he benefited from Ben Mee's poor pass but his shot with the outside of his right foot was easy for Michael Cooper to save.

Akintola had an opening to get his second but sliced his shot off target as Hull relieved the pressure with a breakaway just before the hour.

He then just failed to find Darko Gyabi with a low cross as the home side relied on the breakaway once more.

Pandur saved low to his right to deny Hamer once more with 25 minutes remaining as Hull maintained their slender lead.

Charlie Hughes' fine block kept out Tyrese Campbell's shot after Hull's Amir Hadziahmetovic gave the ball away in midfield.

Hamer fired wide from the edge of the area as the Blades searched in vain for an equaliser.

Ryan Giles could not reach an unmarked McBurnie with a low cross 10 minutes from the end and Hull nearly paid a heavy price when Matt Crooks had to block a shot on the line from a corner.

The Blades were given a chance to level when substitute Semi Ajayi gave away a penalty with two minutes to go. However, Pandur dived to his right to save Burrows' poor effort.

The managers

Hull's Sergej Jakirovic:

"Thank God he saved the penalty. I am very happy for Ivor. It is a big relief for him and a good boost for his confidence.

"I am very happy that we won 1-0. We had a clean sheet and today we were very strong defensively.

"We were lucky because they hit the post but in the second half we could have won the game with some chances.

"The clean sheet was important. When we had possession if we lost it, we knew it was difficult against this side.

"For me from the first second I saw a battle for every inch on the pitch."

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder:

"We got into so many positions, and we have to find that moment of quality to win the game. When we get into those positions, we have to put teams to bed.

"We need patience, we need time to work, but players have got to give their heads a shake. At times players have got to find those answers.

"We should have got something from the game here and we haven't. It's frustrating for the supporters and for the players.

"From our point of view, we've not been able to deliver when we get in those positions. We competed all over the pitch and got into some great positions and that is where you've got to come alive.

"I felt we dealt with the majority of their strengths pretty well. When we had an opportunity of finding that last little bit we never found it. We've not come up with that little bit.

"I think it's an individual mentality to be calm. It looks like previous performances have affected those players who can produce those big moments."