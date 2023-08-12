Hull City 4-2 Sheffield Wednesday: Ozan Tufan scores hat-trick in Tigers win

Ozan Tufan's hat-trick inspired Hull to a 4-2 comeback victory against Sheffield Wednesday, who remain pointless in the Sky Bet Championship.

The newly-promoted Owls looked in good shape when Juan Delgado struck after 26 minutes.

But the Tigers dominated for long spells of this Yorkshire derby and equalised in first-half injury-time through Tufan's well-taken penalty.

Hull also showed the greater endeavour after the restart and scored a second goal their efforts warranted when Tufan let fly with a beauty.

The Turkey international added a third when he scored in similar fashion from just inside the penalty box after 70 minutes.

Substitute Aaron Connolly then added gloss to the scoreline when he capitalised upon a terrible defensive mix-up late in the game.

Michael Smith scored a consolation for Wednesday in stoppage time, but it failed to mask the visitors' clear deficiencies following their promotion from League One.

In keeping with most of the match, Liam Rosenior's team controlled possession during a tactical first half.

Indeed, Barry Bannon nearly gifted the hosts an opening goal after nine minutes when he uncharacteristically lost possession to Regan Slater in a central area.

Slater charged into the penalty area, but the Wednesday captain made amends with a fine sliding challenge as the Hull midfielder was about to shoot.

The visitors might have lacked enterprise, but, as the first half wore on, Xisco Munoz's men grew in stature - especially on the break.

And after having sensed a weakness on Hull's left, Wednesday pounced when Dominic Iorfa flighted a neat, low cross towards the near post.

Delgado reacted quickly with a sharp effort that took a significant deflection.

Hull responded purposefully and might have equalised when defender Bambo Diaby deflected Liam Delap's flick on to the right post.

Yet parity was restored when Jason Lokilo easily defeated Callum Paterson on the left before crossing the ball towards the back post.

Jacob Greaves rose the highest but a poorly-positioned Lee Gregory elbowed the Hull defender in the head.

Referee Matt Donohue awarded a just penalty - with Greaves needing treatment for a bloodied right eye - and Tufan scored from the spot.

The game seemed to have passed him by until then, but Tufan was inspired thereafter.

He was admittedly given too much time on the ball after 58 minutes, but the strike with his right foot was perfect.

The visiting fans must have expected a response, but it did not arrive.

And they were further punished after 70 minutes when Tufan artfully threaded a low ball into the bottom-right corner of the net.

Tufan was unplayable at times, but Wednesday should offer no excuses for Hull's fourth.

Michael Ihiekwe's atrocious back-pass left goalkeeper Devis Vasquez stranded. Connolly could not miss.

Smith side-footed a second for the Owls, a mere consolation as they went home pointless.

The managers

Hull's Liam Rosenior:

"(The hat-trick) was better than good. He deserves it and I'm so happy for him. The reason the quality is there is because the fitness is now there - that sums up his attitude.

"He is working so hard. He's pressing so hard from the front along with Liam (Delap). And when you work so hard in life, you get the rewards."

Sheffield Wednesday's Xisco Munoz:

"The second half we were very far away from what I want. I didn't see the balance for a consistent performance, but the situation right now is to control emotions.

We need to control the moments and we need to improve with duels - both in offence and defence. We needed to improve on many things, but every day we get better and better and get closer, but we need to find a solution."