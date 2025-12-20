Hull City 1-0 West Bromwich Albion: Oli McBurnie penalty seals Tigers win

Oli McBurnie scored for the third successive game since returning from injury to help Hull secure a 1-0 victory over 10-man West Brom at the MKM Stadium.

The striker, sidelined for nearly two months due to a calf problem, struck the only goal from the penalty spot seven minutes into first-half stoppage time as the Tigers moved into fourth place in the Championship after a third win on the trot.

West Brom had Alfie Gilchrist sent off with 15 minutes remaining as they suffered a third straight defeat.

Image: Oliver McBurnie sends Joe Wildsmith of West Brom the wrong way from the penalty spot to win it for Hull City

After McBurnie glanced a header wide, West Brom missed a glorious chance to take the lead in the 12th minute when Isaac Price lifted his effort over the bar from just a few yards out.

As the first half drew to a close, the home side were awarded a penalty after Nat Phillips was penalised for handball following a corner.

McBurnie made no mistake from the spot register his 10th goal 13 games this term.

Chances were few and far between in the second half but the Baggies' hopes of getting back into the game were not helped by going down to 10 men in the 75th minute.

Gilchrist was shown the red card by referee Ruebyn Ricardo for a foul on Liam Millar as Ryan Mason's side slumped to an eighth consecutive away loss.

