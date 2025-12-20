Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion; Sky Bet Championship
MKM StadiumAttendance21,218.
Hull City 1-0 West Bromwich Albion: Oli McBurnie penalty seals Tigers win
Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and West Bromwich Albion at the MKM Stadium on Saturday; Oli McBurnie's penalty steers the Tigers to a narrow victory.
Saturday 20 December 2025 18:21, UK
Oli McBurnie scored for the third successive game since returning from injury to help Hull secure a 1-0 victory over 10-man West Brom at the MKM Stadium.
The striker, sidelined for nearly two months due to a calf problem, struck the only goal from the penalty spot seven minutes into first-half stoppage time as the Tigers moved into fourth place in the Championship after a third win on the trot.
West Brom had Alfie Gilchrist sent off with 15 minutes remaining as they suffered a third straight defeat.
After McBurnie glanced a header wide, West Brom missed a glorious chance to take the lead in the 12th minute when Isaac Price lifted his effort over the bar from just a few yards out.
As the first half drew to a close, the home side were awarded a penalty after Nat Phillips was penalised for handball following a corner.
McBurnie made no mistake from the spot register his 10th goal 13 games this term.
Chances were few and far between in the second half but the Baggies' hopes of getting back into the game were not helped by going down to 10 men in the 75th minute.
Gilchrist was shown the red card by referee Ruebyn Ricardo for a foul on Liam Millar as Ryan Mason's side slumped to an eighth consecutive away loss.
The managers
Hull's Sergej Jakirovic:
West Brom's Ryan Mason:
