Hungary 2-3 Republic of Ireland: Troy Parrott scores dramatic late winner to secure World Cup qualifying play-off spot

Troy Parrott dramatically completed his hat-trick by scoring a last-minute winner and securing Republic of Ireland a World Cup qualifying play-off spot following their thrilling 3-2 win against Hungary.

Parrott had already helped himself to a double but with the scoreline level at 2-2 and the game ticking into the 96th minute, the AZ Alkmaar striker poked home a third to keep their hopes of qualifying for next summer's World Cup alive.

Ireland finished second in Group F, securing the play-off spot following Parrott's heroics, after also beating top of the table Portugal on Thursday.

Image: Ireland's Troy Parrott celebrates after scoring a goal against Hungary

"This is why we love football, things like this can happen," Parrott told RTE Sports after the game. "I am really emotional right now. What a night.

"I said against Portugal that this is what dreams are made of, but I think tonight, I will never have a better night in my whole life.

"It is a fairytale. You can't even dream about something like that. I have no words to describe the emotions right now."

Daniel Lukacs had given the hosts a third-minute lead at the Puskas Arena and after Parrott's coolly-taken penalty had dragged the visitors back into it, Barnabas Varga blasted Hungary in front once again before the break.

However, Heimir Hallgrimsson's men simply refused to be beaten on a night when only victory would be enough and after making the most of Finn Azaz's astute pass to level the scoreline again, Parrott ran on to Liam Scales' knockdown to snatch victory at the death.

The play-offs will be held in March next year, with 12 group runners-up participating, along with the four best-ranked group winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League that did not finish their European Qualifiers group stage in first or second place.