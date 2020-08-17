Inter Milan 5-0 Shakhtar Donetsk: Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Antonio Conte's side reach Europa League final

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 to set up a clash with Sevilla in the Europa League final.

Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring at the ESPRIT arena in Dusseldorf, heading home Nicolo Barella's cross in the 19th minute.

Shakhtar should have been on level terms midway through the second half but Junior Moraes wasted a glorious chance moments before Danilo D'Ambrosio (64) extended Inter's lead.

Martinez (74) then added his second of the night with a fine finish before Romelu Lukaku's double (78, 83) extended his scoring run in the Europa League to 10 matches as Antonio Conte's side ran away with proceedings.

Image: Lautaro Martinez also scored twice for Inter, including the opener

Inter face five-time Europa League winners Sevilla, who beat Manchester United on Sunday evening, in Friday's final in Cologne.

Lukaku's fine form in stats

Image: Rom

Lukaku is the first player in UEFA Cup/Europa League history to score in 10 consecutive matches via a run stretching back to November 2014 with Everton.

The Belgium international has been directly involved in 18 goals in his last 10 appearances in the Europa League (14 goals, 4 assists).

Lukaku and Martinez are the first duo to score 20+ goals each in a single season for Inter Milan since Adriano and Obafemi Martins in the 2004-05 campaign.

He also became the first Serie A player this season to hit 50 appearances in all competitions while the Belgian is also the first Inter player to reach the milestone in a single campaign since Samuel Eto'o (53) and Javier Zanetti (52) in 2010-11.

How Inter booked their spot in the final

Image: Inter are through to a 10th European final on Friday night against Sevilla

After a rather cagey opening, Inter made the breakthrough in the 19th minute with their first chance of the match.

The Italian side capitalised on a terrible clearance from Andriy Pyatov as Nicolo Barella's inch-perfect cross picked out Martinez, who rose to head home for his 20th goal of the season.

Player ratings Inter Milan: Handanovic (7), Godin (7), de Vrij (6), Bastoni (8), D'Ambrosio (7), Barella (8), Brozovic (7), Gagliardini (7), Young (7), Lukaku (9), Martinez (9).



Subs: Moses (n/a), Sensi (n/a), Eriksen (6), Biraghi (6), Esposito (n/a).



Shakhtar Donetsk: Pyatov (5), Dodo (5), Kryvtsov (4), Khocholava (5), Matviyenko (5), Marcos Antonio (5), Stepanenko (4), Marlos (5), Alan Patrick (5), Taison (4), Moraes (5).



Subs: Konoplyanka (5), Solomon (5).



Man of the match: Romelu Lukaku.

Inter came very close to doubling their advantage moments later but Lukaku, and then Martinez, failed to convert Ashley Young's low cross before Pyatov tipped Barella's powerful half volley over the crossbar.

Shakhtar finally showed some conviction in their attacking play towards the end of the first half with Marlos setting up the Marcos Antonio, but his right-foot half volley flew just over the crossbar.

Image: Martinez glances in the opener in Monday's Europa League semi-final

Inter were back on the front foot at the start of the second half as Martinez, who dispossessed Davit Khocholava, saw Pyatov off his line and tried his luck from distance, but the Shakhtar keeper just gets back to tip the ball around the post.

Lukaku then went close, curling an effort just wide as he looked to pick out the bottom corner and the Italians were almost made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal.

Team news Conte opted to stick with the same starting XI that defeated Getafe and Leverkusen in the previous rounds. Diego Godin was preferred to Milan Skriniar in the back three while Danilo D'Ambrosio and Ashley Young started on the flanks.



Shakhtar made the one change from the side that beat Basel 4-1 in the quarter-finals, with Davit Khocholava returning from his ban to replace Valeriy Bondar in defence.

Mykola Matvyenko produced a brilliant cross but Junior Moraes' header was straight at a grateful Samir Handanovic, who parried the ball away from goal.

It was Moraes' miss that was punished as one minute and 55 seconds later D'Ambrosio rose highest at a corner to head home Inter second before Martinez produced a clinical finish to beat Pyatov from the edge of the penalty area.

Image: Danilo D'Ambrosio heads in Inter Milan's second against Shakhtar

Inter then ran away with the game in th final stages as Lukaku got in on the act.

Martinez set up the former Manchester United striker for Inter's fourth before using his pace and power to round off proceedings six minutes from time with his 33rd goal of the season.

Image: Romelu Lukaku finds the bottom corner for the first of his two goals

Man of the match - Romelu Lukaku

Image: Shakhtar had no answer to the power and skill of the deadly Lukaku and Martinez

An honourable mention has to to go to Martinez, but the man of the match award goes to Lukaku, who just cannot stop scoring in the Europa League.

As previously mentioned, he is first player in UEFA Cup/Europa League history to score in 10 consecutive matches via a run stretching back to November 2014 with Everton.

The former Manchester United striker now has 33 goals for the season and it's difficult to back against him making it 34 in Friday's final.

Opta stats - Inter's record victory

Inter Milan's 5-0 win was the biggest margin of victory ever in a single UEFA Cup/ Europa League semi-final game.

Inter have won five consecutive matches in major European competition (excluding qualifiers) for the first time since April 2010 (a run of six starting in December 2009 on their way to the UEFA Champions League final).

This was Shakhtar Donetsk's biggest defeat in Europe since a 0-6 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League in November 2018.

D'Ambrosio has scored three goals in his last five games for Inter Milan in all competitions, as many as he had netted in his previous 58 appearances.

What's next?

Inter Milan will face Sevilla in the Europa League final at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne on Friday - kick-off is at 8pm. The match will be held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe.