Ipswich Town 0-3 Charlton Athletic: Sonny Carey, Macaulay Gillesphey and Miles Leaburn score in Addicks win

Charlton earned a convincing 3-0 victory over Ipswich at Portman Road in the Sky Bet Championship.

The visitors scored twice through Sonny Carey and Macaulay Gillesphey in a pulsating three-minute second half spell, with Miles Leaburn adding a third.

Yet things could have been so different if Ipswich had taken their chances in a one-sided first half, which included Chuba Akpom's rising effort striking the Addicks' bar.

It was the Town's first home defeat of the season, after winning three on the trot, and Charlton's second away win of the campaign.

Ipswich striker Ivan Azon came close to opening the scoring when he followed up a shot from just outside the penalty area by Marcelino Nunez but Addicks' goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski managed to gather the ball.

Nunez then floored Charlton's skipper Greg Docherty with a fierce shot and Kasey McAteer fired over the bar as Ipswich held the upper hand in the opening 10 minutes.

Town goalkeeper Alex Palmer had to come off after 23 minutes when he appeared to injure his right leg and was replaced by Christian Walton.

It was not until the 29th minute that the visitors threatened the Ipswich goal when Amari'i Bell's forward run ended with him sliding the ball towards Charlie Kelman but Walton was alert with his dive to collect the ball.

At the other end Akpom rattled the Charlton bar after Axon played him in on goal.

Bell had a clear run on goal but Walton was out quick to block his shot and Gillesphey was inches away from grabbing the game's opening goal when he connected with the ball following a corner by James Bree but it went just over the bar.

Nunez's 30-yard free-kick also went just over the Charlton bar in the final action of a first half dominated by Ipswich.

Kaminski turned an effort from Jack Clarke over and Akpom headed narrowly wide following a pinpoint cross from Clarke.

But Charlton took a two-goal lead in a dynamic three-minute spell.

The first came in the 52nd minute when Carey ran at the Town defence, beating Dara O'Shea and slotting the ball past Walton.

The rejuvenated visitors added the second when a cross from Bell was half-cleared, only for Gillesphey to head home.

Kasey McAteer had the ball in the Charlton net but was adjudged offside and the Addicks added a crucial third goal in the 64th minute when Tyreece Campbell's dribble along the by line resulted in him crossing for Leaburn to head home.

Town had chances to get back in the game through Jacob Greaves, George Hirst and Jack Taylor but the Addicks were in complete control, with Walton coming to the rescue on numerous occasions.

The managers

Ipswich's Kieran McKenna:

"Of course it's a terrible result for us. There's two different bits to the game. There's the spell after their goal, the rest of the game after their goal where our reaction was nowhere near good enough.

"We did not find the strength we needed individually or as a team to deal with the negative momentum, didn't do the fundamentals well enough, didn't defend set-plays, didn't defend our box, didn't track runs well enough, didn't defend our goal anywhere near well enough.

"That reaction was nowhere near good enough. There's the other bit of the game where first half there was a lot of the aspects that were really, really good.

"We should have scored and have been ahead…we controlled 95 per cent of the half really well and over the course of the night we've have had 30 shots and should score, on a normal night, three or four goals.

"We know it's also not good enough to be more clinical but we weren't clinical enough with our execution."

Charlton's Nathan Jones:

"They have got some squad, some team and the first 25 minutes we had to get to grips with it and felt that we were really passive and allowed them to work their patterns to get their good players into areas and we had to defend the box really, really well.

"Then we started to get a bit more aggressive and started to get on the front foot a bit more and felt we had the best chances (of the) first half.

"I think we had four real good chances and at half-time we got into the players and we went after the game. Second half we really went after the game and the goals were excellent goals and that was some performance.

"We come here - a wonderful team, a big budget, a load of players well coached, a good manager, a wonderful way of playing, difficult to play against - and you have to be right at it.

"Let's go out and go right up against them and see how good they are and we found out. It's the most wonderful group, the most humble group.

"I thought we were really, really good tonight and I'm very proud of that performance, proud of the club, there won't be many better performances at this place all season."