Ipswich Town 2-2 Derby County: Jack Clarke scores 106th-minute penalty to earn point for Tractor Boys

Jack Clarke scored in the 16th minute of stoppage time from the penalty spot as Ipswich rescued a 2-2 draw with Derby at Portman Road as both sides searched for their first win of the new campaign.

Jacob Greaves gave the home side the lead from a header direct from a corner in the 33rd minute, but former Norwich striker Carlton Morris drew the sides level from the penalty spot after 50 minutes.

Ipswich had claims for what appeared to be a foul in the penalty area by Matt Clark on George Hirst controversially turned down by referee Lee Doughty, and Derby went ahead through a fine strike by Rhian Brewster after 70 minutes.

However, after David Ozoh was adjudged to have fouled Jack Taylor deep in added time, Clarke stepped up to ram the ball home to snatch a point.

The visitors were awarded a free-kick just outside the penalty area after three minutes when Greaves was adjudged to have fouled Bobby Clark, but Brewster's fierce strike deflected off the Ipswich defensive wall.

Town won their first corner after 28 minutes and Ashley Young's cross found Greaves, who climbed high only for his effort to go over the crossbar.

A snap shot from Conor Chaplin was then deflected for a corner, which resulted in Ipswich taking the lead.

It was the same combination for the set-piece with Greaves perfectly positioned at the far post to head the ball over the goal-line.

But Derby drew level five minutes after the restart from the penalty spot.

Brewster broke free on the Ipswich goal only for Davis to handle the ball, and Morris stepped up to convert the spot-kick by sending Alex Palmer the wrong way.

The referee got the Portman Road faithful into a frenzy when he failed to point to the spot for Ipswich when Derby centre-back Clarke appeared to catch the foot of Hirst, with the striker being shown a yellow card.

The visitors took the lead in the 70th minute through a fine goal from Brewster. It came from a kick downfield by goalkeeper Jacob Zetterstrom, which came off the chest of Dara O'Shea, before the Derby striker picked up the ball and ran through on goal to shoot past Palmer and into the far corner of the net.

A stinging 25-yard shot from substitute Chuba Akpom 25 had Zetterstrom diving acrobatically across his goal as the ball sailed narrowly wide.

Deep into time added, Ozoh fouled Taylor in the penalty area and Clarke stepped up to convert from 12 yards and share the spoils.

