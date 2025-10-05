Ipswich Town 3-1 Norwich City: Jaden Philogene rocket sends Tractor Boys on way to first East Anglian derby win in 16 years

Ipswich Town won their first East Anglian derby for 16 years, beating their rivals Norwich City 3-1 at Portman Road.

Norwich were unbeaten in the last 14 derbies in all competitions but Ipswich rid themselves of the hoodoo with goals from Cedric Kipre, Jaden Philogene and Jack Clarke.

The key goal was scored by Philogene at 1-1 with the game in the balance - and what a goal it was. The winger crashed home an effort from 30 yards as the home fans lapped up every moment of a rare win over their rivals.

Oscar Schwartau did level the game up after Kipre's opener but Ipswich grew stronger the longer the game went on with former Norwich midfielder Marcelino Nunez, who became the first player to move from Norwich to Ipswich since 2001 in the summer, playing a part in Clarke's goal off the bench.

How Ipswich ended torrid Norwich record

The hosts had the ball in the net in the 22nd minute through Philogene but George Hirst was adjudged to have fouled Harry Darling in the build-up, while Ipswich goalkeeper Alex Palmer parried a fierce shot away for a corner following a shot from Schwartau.

Town broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute following a corner from Philogene.

Ipswich skipper Dara O'Shea initially headed the ball across the six-yard area where centre-back Kipre connected with it on his second attempt and fired it high into the net for his first goal for the club.

But Norwich equalised three minutes later through Schwartau, whose shot from the edge of the penalty area took a slight deflection off Kipre.

Hirst almost dragged Ipswich back into the lead when Jens Cajuste put him through on goal but his shot was deflected wide for a corner.

But the home side retook the lead on the stroke of half-time following a thunderous shot from Philogene.

He picked the ball up in midfield and turned Pelle Mattsson, ran forward and fired a rocket of a shot from fully 30 yards out.

Hirst had a great chance to extend Town's lead following a cross from Sammie Szmodics but his tame effort was safely gathered by Vladan Kovacevic.

Serbia international Mirko Topic had a wonderful opportunity to level the scores when perfectly placed in the penalty area but fired just wide of the goal.

At the other end, Hirst elected to square the ball across the six-yard box rather than go for goal and Philogene fired just over the Norwich crossbar.

Hirst's header struck the top of the Ipswich goal following a corner and there were huge cheers in the 75th minute when former Norwich midfielder Marcelino Nunez came off the Ipswich bench to replace Jens Cajuste.

And Nunez was involved in the third and crucial goal scored by Clarke in the 77th minute. He threaded the ball through to Ivan Azon, who struck the post but Clarke was on hand to put the ball into the back of the net.

Chuba Akpom nearly added a fourth for a dominant Ipswich as they secured the three points and finally ended a long-awaited victory over the Canaries.

McKenna: New group made me proud

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna told Sky Sports:

"The big thing with a derby match, especially with the narrative around it and the record is the outcome, so it's a great win, it's a convincing win. We were good value for the 3-1 to be honest

"Performance-wise, our execution was mixed. I really liked our intent, we got from the middle of League One to the Premier League for being brave and we came into the game with that intent today.

"We didn't execute as well as what we can in certain moments but it's a really new group, playing with the tension of getting together and getting some momentum up. So really proud with the intent we tried to play.

"Some big goals, incredible by Jaden Philogene and we could have got more so lots to be happy about."

Manning: Timing of Philogene goal crucial

Norwich head coach Liam Manning told Sky Sports:

"I didn't think there was a huge amount in it in the first half. Nothing in it.

"We responded well to going behind. To concede a poor goal from our perspective, turning it over in midfield, obviously a great finish, but the timing of the goal kills it when we could have been going in 1-1 at half-time.

"(The third goal) is where we're at at the minute, giving the ball away, you can have all the plans and tactics but you have to have the foundations and basics in place.

"We just don't seem to do that to other teams."

Philogene sends warning to Championship!

Ipswich goalscorer Jaden Philogene told Sky Sports:

"It was a big game for us, for 16 years we haven't won, we got the job done.

"I won the ball back, saw an opening to shoot, took the shot on with my left foot and it went in.

"We're on an upward curve (in the league) but we have a lot more to work on, once we get going it could be game over (for everyone else)."