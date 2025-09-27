Ipswich Town 2-1 Portsmouth: Jaden Philogene, George Hirst fire Kieran McKenna's men to second home win in a row

First-half goals from Jaden Philogene and George Hirst helped Ipswich to a second consecutive home victory in the Championship as they beat Portsmouth 2-1.

Philogene, who netted a hat-trick in the previous outing at Portman Road against Sheffield United, struck in the ninth minute and Hirst four minutes before the break.

Portsmouth got a consolation goal in additional time through Marlon Pack but there was no way back.

Ipswich's influential midfielder Jens Cajuste was involved in the opening goal, feeding Philogene whose tremendous shot from the edge of the Portsmouth penalty area flew into the top corner beyond a diving Josef Bursik.

Image: George Hirst scored Ipswich's second goal

Hirst was fractionally away from extending the lead when he just failed to convert from an acute angle following a cross from Sam Szmodics.

Town were dominating the midfield with Cajuste and Azor Matusiwa in control and Szmodics, sent clear on the right by Hirst's flicked header, had a glorious chance to make it 2-0 but Bursik saved.

The visitors had to wait until the 32nd minute before they threatened the Town goal. South Korean winger Yang Min-hyeok, on loan from Tottenham, beat Darnell Furlong near the goal line and his cross found Zak Swanson who headed straight at Town goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

Moments later Yang was clear on goal but Palmer dived low at the winger's feet.

Hirst made it 2-0 just before half-time. Matusiwa fed attacking full-back Leif Davis and his pinpoint cross found the striker, who had the easy task of putting the ball into the Portsmouth net.

Norwegian Sindre Walle Egeli, making his first-team debut after signing from Danish club Nordsjaelland, nearly opened his account for Ipswich when his shot deflected off Portsmouth left-back Connor Ogilvie and went just over the bar.

Philogene had another attempt on goal from 25 yards that fizzed just wide.

A last-ditch challenge by Town skipper Dara O'Shea on Yang prevented him from reducing the arrears and a 30-yard effort from Pack was deflected just wide of the Ipswich goal.

At the other end, a wonderful curling free-kick from Marcelino Nunez was met by O'Shea's head but Bursik acrobatically tipped the ball over the bar.

Nunez was robbed in midfield by Pack and his attempted effort from the halfway line sailed narrowly wide as Palmer scrambled back to defend his goal, while Ivan Nunez struck the base of the post after turning Portsmouth defender Josh Knight.

Portsmouth made it a nervous final few moments for Ipswich when Pack headed home from a corner in the 92nd minute but that was as good as it got.

The managers

Ipswich's Kieran McKenna:

"I thought for the most part it was a good performance, a good result.

"We were dominant in the first half apart from a little spell, a couple of sloppy moments which we need to learn from. Apart from that there was a lot to like about the first half, really intense, the pressing was really good, we worked the ball well, scored two really good goals, could have had another.

"Second half we again had chances to go 3-0, had to defend as a team against a good team, you still have to respect the opponent and in general I thought we defended really well to be honest.

"Of course we're frustrated not to get the third goal and for them to get the one at the end.

"There were some good signs in the performance, some things to improve, and we move on.

"It felt like it was a dominant performance and we are still working on translating that into the scoreline. We can still be more clinical when we are on top.

"There was a period in the first half when we had a few sloppy moments, we need to improve on that.

"You don't always get the scoreline but it was important to get the points."

Portsmouth's John Mousinho:

"We are disappointed with the result, obviously.

"Contrasting the two halves, we took too long to get going and it took us to go a goal down to settle into the game and after that there was not a huge amount in it.

"The second goal is really disappointing. The big takeaway is that we waited to go two goals down to actually play and to actually show that we are not a bad side at all.

"I thought the second half we were a lot better and much improved.

"You come away from a place like this, a fantastic side we were playing against, and it's a little bit of frustration and disappointing that we did not come away with at least a point.

"I was impressed with the second-half performance, particularly when we made the changes. (I wish) we had shown a little bit of that in the first half … we just gave (ourselves) too much to do."