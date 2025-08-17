Ipswich 1-1 Southampton: Championship promotion hopefuls play out Portman Road draw

Ipswich and Southampton earned a point apiece as the battle of two of the relegated clubs from last season's Premier League ended 1-1 at Portman Road.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis' own goal after four minutes gave the Tractor Boys an early advantage but Jay Robinson equalised for the visitors - just before the half-hour mark - as this Championship fixture ended all square.

In a frantic second half, Sam Szmodics hit the post while Robinson had a shot deflected by Town goalkeeper Alex Palmer as neither side were able to grab the victory and the three points.

Image: Ipswich's Jack Clarke wheels away after Southampton's Taylor Harwood-Bellis (not pictured) scores an own goal

Ipswich took the lead when George Hirst intercepted a wayward pass and crossed from the right and Jack Clarke's effort deflected into the net off Saints centre-back Harwood-Bellis' chest.

Adam Armstrong appealed for a Southampton penalty when he collided with opposing captain Dara O'Shea but referee Robert Madley turned away his appeal for a spot-kick.

Then Robinson and Welington collided with each other in the Town penalty area when they were in a great position to find an equaliser.

A break down the right by former Ipswich loanee Ryan Fraser eventually led to him making a pin-point cross for teenager Robinson to connect with his head to bring the sides level, 16 minutes before the break.

Hirst robbed Harwood-Bellis deep in the Southampton half and made his way into the visitors' penalty area where Saints goalkeeper Gavin Buzunu stuck out a leg to deflect the shot.

Image: Ipswich Town's Jaden Philogene is challenged by Southampton's Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Moments later Palmer rushed out of his goal towards the halfway line and the ball was almost intercepted by Armstrong but O'Shea closed down the striker's attempt at goal.

The hosts almost took the lead in the 47th minute when Hirst released Szmodics towards the Southampton goal but his shot struck the right-hand post and rebounded into Bazunu's arms.

At the other end, Robinson had a shot charged down and Jaden Philogene went close with a scissor kick.

In a frantic start to the second period Szmodics' blistering run upfield nearly resulted in a strike at goal but he failed to outrun Welington, whose solid tackle sent the ball back to his keeper.

Meanwhile, Palmer had to get down to deflect a shot from Robinson and Szmodics collided with Buzuno in the Southampton penalty area, with the referee awarding a free-kick to the visitors.

Substitute Conor Chaplin shot narrowly wide in the final minutes and his header went just over the crossbar but neither side was able to find that crucial winning goal.

