Ipswich Town 1-0 West Bromwich Albion: Late Jack Clarke strike steers Tractor Boys back to winning ways

Jack Clarke came off the bench to net the solitary goal as Ipswich got back to winning ways with a 1-0 success against West Brom at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys were the dominant side throughout but could not make their supremacy pay despite a series of chances until Clarke's fifth goal of the season seven minutes from time.

It was a welcome result after back-to-back Championship defeats and lifted Ipswich just a point behind their opponents.

Albion's goalkeeper Josh Griffiths had to acrobatically dive full length to palm away a goal-bound shot from Jaden Philogene after the Ipswich winger was put through on goal by an astute George Hirst pass.

And moments later Sam Szmodics was inches away from connecting with a cross from Philogene.

The Albion defence opened up for Jack Taylor when he received the ball on the halfway line and he made his way towards the visitors' goal but his shot lacked any power or accuracy.

Another chance opened up for Town when Szmodics and Hirst combined but the opportunity was spurned by an overzealous cross by the former Blackburn striker.

Taylor was fouled 25 yards out by Samuel Iling-Junior and the resultant free-kick from Philogene was straight at Griffiths, who managed to push the ball away to safety.

Albion were weathering the storm and they threatened the Ipswich goal when full-back Charlie Taylor just failed to get to a cross.

Town goalkeeper Christian Walton was becoming a spectator as his side continued to press forward to try and unlock the key for the opening goal of the contest.

Cedric Kipre's cross-field pass to raiding full-back Leif Davis found him in space on the left but the usually reliable playmaker's cross was far too strong.

On the hour mark, Chuba Akpom suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury and was replaced by Marcelino Nunez, just failed to get to a pass from Taylor shortky after his arrival.

A cross from Philogene was then put narrowly wide by Walle Egeli, who also saw a left-footed effort sail over the bar.

Isaac Price turned the ball over the goal following a corner for Albion in the 73rd minute in a rare chance at the Ipswich goal.

However, Clarke broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute when he pounced on a defensive lapse from Albion … and it was all down to the three Ipswich substitutes.

Skipper Alex Mowatt received the ball from Griffiths but was robbed by Jens Cajuste, who found Ivan Azon and his effort was parried out to Clarke who fired high into the West Brom net.

Mikey Johnston had the ball in the net for West Brom in added time but that was ruled out following a foul in the penalty area.

The managers

Ipswich's Kieran McKenna:

"It's a really good win for the group, really happy for the players and for the staff. To be fair it was a good win in that if I could have picked the type of win that would really benefit the group today, I think it would be one where we have a clean sheet, we have a really stable performance and give nothing away.

"It was a tough game as well. We knew it would be played in a really difficult atmosphere but the players stuck together, stuck to their jobs.

"When we did play our football in the first half, we put some really good moves together. We didn't get the reward but a lot of what we spoke about over the last couple of days was not getting desperate when we don't score early. That if we stay stable, if we stay together, then we have the quality to win the game late on.

"I think the group showed the qualities that we're going to need to keep picking up games in a really tough season in a challenging situation."

West Brom's Ryan Mason:

"I think to concede in the nature that we did is extremely disappointing. We tried to be as compact as possible and to grow into the game, which I believed we did in the second half, but when we were having our moments we did not really create a great deal, no real end product. We didn't really threaten their goal, their penalty box and that's disappointing.

"It's something we need to work on and, of course, to concede relatively late in the game and the nature that we did as well, it's tough to accept and we need to work.

"From 50 minutes to 60/65, I felt like it was there for us. I just don't know whether we had enough belief, enough productively in the final third to really threaten and make things happen."