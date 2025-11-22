Ipswich Town 0-0 Wrexham: Goalless at Portman Road

Wrexham extended their unbeaten run to six games after playing out a 0-0 draw with Ipswich at Portman Road.

The home side, who were hoping to climb into the Championship play-off places, had the majority of the chances but could not find the finish as the visitors defended stoutly, but failed to have a shot on target.

There was early pressure from Ipswich with Chuba Akpom nearly through on goal following an astute pass from Darnell Furlong and silky skills from Sindre Walle Egeli led to him firing a shot at the Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

But a bad pass out of defence by Town goalkeeper Christian Walton almost presented an opportunity for Wrexham.

Jaden Philogene's cross from the left was headed over his own bar by James McClean and Town captain Dara O'Shea had three attempts on goal from consecutive corners; the last one narrowly going wide.

Sam Smith's penetrating run was halted by an O'Shea tackle and his cross-field pass found Philogene whose cross into the six-yard area evaded Ivan Azon and Akpom.

Walton had to stretch his body to the limit to palm the ball away from the goal following a cross-cum-shot from George Dobson and Akpom had a clear chance for a shot on goal but dallied too long allowing the Wrexham defence to clear the ball.

Philogene's shot from just outside the area was too hot to handle for Okonkwo, who deflected the ball out for a corner.

Another shot from Philogene deflected off Akpom and fell for him to slip the ball into the net but the keeper was alert to clear the threat and Egeli's snap shot from just outside the penalty area went narrowly over the bar.

Akpom had a clear run at goal but his shot cannoned off Dominic Hyam and Jack Taylor shot straight at Okonkwo, while a cross from Egeli was cleared by the Wrexham defence.

Egeli shot straight at Okonkwo when well placed and Kasey McAteer squandered a gilt-edged chance in the 89th minute following a free-kick when he fired across the goal from an acute angle.

The managers

Ipswich's Kieran McKenna:

"It was a game we felt we should have won, there was some positives in the performance and we've given away very, very little against a team that have been dangerous all season but ultimately we haven't managed to get the goal and turn it into the victory we wanted and we're frustrated by that.

"If we score on the chances we had later in the second half then we have created enough and the margin to score one of those isn't very big.

"Of course you always want to create more, you have to give Wrexham credit as well.

"When we were in the final third they were very, very deep and they defended with their big centre halves inside the frame of the goal with their midfield line really, really deep so it was really hard to get chances close to the goal.

"It's not easy to create big chances, so we need to keep working on our final third play but also on our set plays. You win that game on a set play."

Wrexham's Phil Parkinson:

"We stuck to our task really well in the game and there were some colossus performances out there for us.

"We had to be really disciplined and committed and had to have their organisation, togetherness out on the pitch because obviously Ipswich have a lot of talent and have got themselves going in the past few weeks and we stuck to our task really well in the game.

"First half we had a couple of moments where we needed to take the sting out of the game with the ball and the same in the second period but I don't want that to detract from the effort that the lads have given us today.

"The detail of the pressing, when to press and when to stay in our shape was really good and once Ipswich got through that there was some important blocks.

"You come to Portman Road with the talent that Ipswich have got you're going to expect to be in defensive situations and have to stand strong as a team and we did that so well today.

"All in all we go back up the road with another kind of performance which is a statement for ourselves that we really belong at this level. I'm very pleased with the point."