Ipswich Town 2-0 Wigan Athletic: Teddy Bishop and Gwion Edwards find the net

Ipswich got their Sky Bet League One campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable 2-0 defeat of Wigan at Portman Road.
Goals from Teddy Bishop and Gwion Edwards gave Town victory against a club who were relegated from the Championship after incurring a 12-point deduction for being placed in administration.
Ipswich took the lead in the 11th minute following a quickly taken free-kick by Stephen Ward. He found Freddie Sears, whose cross fell for Bishop to head home.
Emeka Obi headed just over the bar for John Sheridan's visitors, before Bishop struck the Latics' post following a lovely move involving Aaron Drinan and Jon Nolan.
⭐️ Man of the Match, @IpswichTown’s Teddy Bishop— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 13, 2020
32 touches
Completed 16/19 passes
3 shots, all on target
1st goal since November 2014 pic.twitter.com/Qz5eBid0Pi
Gary Roberts whipped the ball in from the left and although it was cleared by Aristote Nsiala, Joe Garner improvised with an overhead kick which rattled the crossbar.
Sears headed just over and a shot by James Wilson went narrowly wide as the hosts pressed for a second goal.
Alex Perry's shot just dipped over the bar to remind Ipswich that the visitors were still in the game but the home side extended their lead in the 80th minute when substitute Edwards tapped home a deflected cross from Alan Judge.
Judge's mazy run in the closing stages ended with Wigan goalkeeper Jamie Jones deflecting his shot wide, as the hosts finished on top.