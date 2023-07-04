Young Lions suffer Ramsey blowEngland's Under 21s are set to be without Jacob Ramsey - and the Aston Villa midfielder could miss the remainder of England's quest for European Championship glory.Ramsey has been a standout performer during the Young Lions' march to Wednesday's semi-final against Israel, but he went off injured during Sunday night's 1-0 victory over Portugal following damage to his ankle.He later left the stadium on crutches and Lee Carsley revealed the player has severe numbness in his foot.Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, who has scored twice in the tournament, could take Ramsey's place on the left-hand side of England's attack should the 22-year-old fail to make a swift recovery.