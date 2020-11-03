Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man Utd in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 5.55pm.

Team news

Former Tottenham winger Nacer Chadli is not expected to feature because of injury, while captain Mahmut Tekdemir is a doubt after missing his side's last two matches.

Elsewhere, full-back Junior Caicara is a long-term absentee with a ruptured Achilles tendon and French forward Enzo Crivelli is also on the sidelines after picking up an injury during last weekend's weekend win over Konyaspor.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 100 games at Man Utd assessed - Download the Pitch to Post Podcast on Apple | Spotify

0:27 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rejects criticism from former team-mate and captain Roy Keane after he described the current squad as 'nowhere near good enough' following their 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no fresh concerns to contend with heading into the clash at Istanbul Basaksehir.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over Manchester United in the Premier League

New boy Alex Telles - who used to play in Turkey for Galatasaray - cannot be selected after recently testing positive for coronavirus, while Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly are unavailable.

Facundo Pellistri has not travelled as part of the 24-man squad, while Marcos Rojo, Sergio Romero and the injured Phil Jones will not be involved in the group stage after been omitted from the squad submitted to UEFA.

0:37 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba's lack of match fitness contributed to the penalty he conceded to allow Arsenal a 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday

Istanbul Basaksehir at a glance

The coach: Okan Buruk became manager of Basaksehir in the summer of 2019 and in the season that followed led them to their first league title. The former Turkey midfielder finished his playing career with the club, having spent much of it with Galatasaray and also had a spell with Inter.

European pedigree: The club made their European debut in 2015-16 in the Europa League qualifying rounds and got to the last 16 of the competition last term. This is their first season appearing in the Champions League group stage.

Form: So far in Group H, Basaksehir have suffered two 2-0 defeats, at RB Leipzig and then at home to Paris Saint-Germain. In the Turkish Super Lig they are seventh, having made a slow start before winning each of their last three games.

Image: Could Edinson Cavani start for Manchester United?

How to follow

Follow Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man Utd with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

0:36 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists his side 'can beat anyone' if they play to their maximum level

Opta stats