Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man Utd in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 5.55pm.
Team news
Former Tottenham winger Nacer Chadli is not expected to feature because of injury, while captain Mahmut Tekdemir is a doubt after missing his side's last two matches.
Elsewhere, full-back Junior Caicara is a long-term absentee with a ruptured Achilles tendon and French forward Enzo Crivelli is also on the sidelines after picking up an injury during last weekend's weekend win over Konyaspor.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no fresh concerns to contend with heading into the clash at Istanbul Basaksehir.
New boy Alex Telles - who used to play in Turkey for Galatasaray - cannot be selected after recently testing positive for coronavirus, while Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly are unavailable.
Facundo Pellistri has not travelled as part of the 24-man squad, while Marcos Rojo, Sergio Romero and the injured Phil Jones will not be involved in the group stage after been omitted from the squad submitted to UEFA.
Istanbul Basaksehir at a glance
The coach: Okan Buruk became manager of Basaksehir in the summer of 2019 and in the season that followed led them to their first league title. The former Turkey midfielder finished his playing career with the club, having spent much of it with Galatasaray and also had a spell with Inter.
European pedigree: The club made their European debut in 2015-16 in the Europa League qualifying rounds and got to the last 16 of the competition last term. This is their first season appearing in the Champions League group stage.
Form: So far in Group H, Basaksehir have suffered two 2-0 defeats, at RB Leipzig and then at home to Paris Saint-Germain. In the Turkish Super Lig they are seventh, having made a slow start before winning each of their last three games.
How to follow
Opta stats
- This will be the first meeting between İstanbul Başakşehir and Manchester United in any European competition.
- Istanbul Başakşehir's only previous experience against English opponents in the qualifying phase of the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League, losing 1-0 on aggregate to Sean Dyche's Burnley.
- Manchester United have lost each of their last two away games against Turkish opponents in European competition - 0-1 v Galatasaray in November 2012 and 1-2 v Fenerbahçe in November 2016.
- Istanbul Başakşehir have lost their opening two UEFA Champions League matches without scoring - only one Turkish side has lost their first three games in the competition, with Bursaspor doing so in 2010/11.
- Manchester United are looking to win their first three matches in a UEFA Champions League group stage for a ninth time - no team has ever failed to qualify after winning their first three games in a group stage.
- Istanbul Başakşehir are one of three teams yet to score in the UEFA Champions League, along with FC Midtjylland and Marseille. However, the Turkish side have had more shots than either of those two sides (23) and only five fewer than opponents Man Utd (28), who have scored seven times.
- Only Olympiakos (29y 316d) have named an older average starting XI than Istanbul Başakşehir in this season's UEFA Champions League (29y 310d). Their XI's in both games has featured at least six players aged 30 or older.
- Manchester United have scored seven goals in their first two UEFA Champions matches this season, as many as they had in their previous nine games in the competition. They have found the net with 25 per cent of their efforts at goal (7/28), compared to just 9 per cent in their last campaign in the competition (10/116).
- Against RB Leipzig, Man Utd striker Marcus Rashford became only the fifth player in UEFA Champions League history to score a hat-trick as a substitute. All nine of Rashford's goals in the competition have come in the second half, the most of any player without scoring in the first half or extra-time.
- Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has six goals in major UEFA European competition as a teenager (5 Europa League, 1 Champions League), the joint-most of any English teenager along with his teammate Marcus Rashford. He is also looking to become the third Englishman to score in his first two starts in the Champions League, after Rashford in 2017 and Daniel Sturridge in 2010.