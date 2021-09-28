Juventus vs Chelsea: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Juventus vs Chelsea in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata will miss out on a Chelsea reunion.

Morata and team-mate Paulo Dybala will not return from injury until after the October international break, the Italian club said on Monday.

Dybala scored the opening goal in a 3-2 Serie A win over Sampdoria on Sunday before limping off in tears, while Morata also needed to be replaced with an injury.

A note on Juventus's website confirmed Morata had suffered a hamstring injury, while Dybala had picked up a thigh muscle problem.

Image: Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is isolating

N'Golo Kante will miss Chelsea's Champions League trip after contracting coronavirus.

The France midfielder has started self-isolation and has not travelled to Italy.

Mason Mount (knock), Christian Pulisic (ankle) and Reece James (ankle) are also all still sidelined.

Opposition in focus: Juve struggles without Ronaldo

Image: Juve have struggled so far in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo

Juve have made a mixed start to the season after bringing back Massimiliano Allegri as boss to replace Andrea Pirlo and selling Cristiano Ronaldo to United following last term's last-16 Champions League exit and fourth-placed finish in Serie A.

They host Chelsea on Wednesday having begun their Group H games by winning 3-0 at Malmo, while their league campaign to date has consisted of two wins, two draws and two losses.

Forward Moise Kean is also back at the club, returning on loan from Everton to a squad that features the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Juan Cuadrado and Wojciech Szczesny.

"Time will tell but it's not a secret that any team in the world without Cristiano is a weaker team because he's one of the greatest... they lost a big champion, a big personality," Thomas Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference when asked about the impact of Ronaldo's departure.

"But you can win games and become a strong team without Cristiano. They have a lot of experience, a lot of talent, a very experienced coach.

"They are a very proud club that is used to winning. They have a mentality shaped by winning."

