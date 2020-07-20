Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Juventus vs Lazio. Italian Serie A.

Juventus Stadium.

Juventus 2

  • C Ronaldo (51st minute pen, 54th minute)

Lazio 1

  • C Immobile (83rd minute pen)

Latest Italian Serie A Odds

Juventus 2-1 Lazio: Cristiano Ronaldo brace sends champions eight points clear in Serie A

Juve close in on a ninth successive Italian title

Monday 20 July 2020 23:25, UK

Cristiano Ronaldo
Image: Ronald celebrates his double against Lazio

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 50 goals in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A after a double in Juventus' 2-1 win over Lazio.

Juve are eight points clear of second-placed Inter Milan and need just four points to seal the Serie A title.

After a first half in which Juve's Alex Sandro hit the post early on and Ciro Immobile then did so at the other end, Ronaldo put the hosts ahead with a 51st-minute penalty.

The spot kick was awarded when Ronaldo shot was handled by Bastos, with referee Daniele Orsato having consulted with VAR and checked the pitchside monitor.

Three minutes later Ronaldo then slotted in again, having been teed up by Paolo Dybala, for his 30th Serie A goal of the season.

And the 35-year-old Portuguese almost completed a hat-trick in the 66th minute when he headed against the bar.

Lazio subsequently reduced the deficit through a spot-kick of their own with seven minutes of normal time remaining, Immobile converting from 12 yards to go level with Ronaldo on 30 goals after being fouled by Leonardo Bonucci, but the
visitors were unable to salvage anything from the contest.

More on this story

What was a first victory in four games for Juve leaves them eight points clear of second-placed Inter Milan with four fixtures to go as they close in on a ninth successive title.

Lazio, whose own winless run extended to a fifth match, are 11 points behind behind the defending champions in fourth place.

Super 6: Who makes play-offs? Who goes down?

Super 6: Who makes play-offs? Who goes down?

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 for a sixth time this season on Wednesday. Play for free, entries by 6pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Ocean Rescue