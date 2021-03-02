Juventus 3-0 Spezia: Cristiano Ronaldo marks 600th appearance with another goal

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 600th league appearance with his 20th Serie A goal of the season as Juventus beat Spezia 3-0.

The Portuguese guided in his side's third goal late on after Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa struck earlier in the second half to put Andrea Pirlo's side in a commanding position.

Ronaldo, who also hit the post with an effort in the first half, becomes the first player to score at least 20 goals in each of the last 12 seasons in Europe's top five leagues.

The win leaves Juve third with 49 points from 24 games behind Milan on 52 and leaders Inter with 56, both of whom are in action this week against Udinese and Parma respectively.

The gap still leaves Juventus with work to do in their quest for a 10th consecutive league title.

"If we don't win it at the end of the season we will congratulate the winners, but we must die on the pitch first, until we're told that there are no more points left to play for," Morata told Sky Italia.

"That's what we must do, as long as we have a mathematical chance, we will fight until the end."