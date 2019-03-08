Juventus 4-1 Udinese: Moise Kean scores double for Serie A leaders

Blaise Matuidi and Emre Can celebrate against Udinese

Moise Kean scored twice as Juventus warmed up for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Atletico Madrid with a 4-1 victory over Udinese on Friday.

Kean, who received a standing ovation when he was replaced late, also won a penalty which was converted by Emre Can. Blaise Matuidi added the final goal as Juventus extended their lead in Serie A to 19 points.

With Juventus needing to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Atletico on Tuesday, Massimiliano Allegri rested a number of key players, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 19-year-old Kean was handed his first league start of the season, having played just a handful of minutes in two substitute appearances, and he certainly staked his claim for more time.

Kean scored his first in the 11th minute by sliding to prod home Alex Sandro's cross.

He doubled his tally shortly before half-time, showing a fantastic burst of pace and feinting as if to cross before beating the goalkeeper at the near post.

The goal brought Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, who were on the bench, to their feet in admiration.

Kean almost scored a hat-trick in the second half but was brought down by Nicholas Opoku and Can fired the resulting penalty straight down the middle.

Juventus had not scored more than three goals in a match this season but they got a fourth in the 71st minute when Matuidi headed in Rodrigo Bentancur's cross from the right.

Kevin Lasagna netted a late consolation for Udinese.