Juventus vs Villarreal. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.
Juventus Stadium.
1-1
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio.
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.
Attempt saved. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt.
Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. Serge Aurier (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
Attempt missed. Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Danilo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.
Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yeremi Pino.
Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio with a cross.
Attempt saved. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.
Attempt blocked. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniele Rugani.
Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.