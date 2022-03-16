55' Offside, Juventus. Adrien Rabiot tries a through ball, but Arthur is caught offside.

53' Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

53' Foul by Manu Trigueros (Villarreal).

50' Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio.

48' Foul by Arthur (Juventus).

48' Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half begins Juventus 0, Villarreal 0.

45'+1' First Half ends, Juventus 0, Villarreal 0.

45' Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Yeremi Pino.

44' Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.

43' Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Yeremi Pino.

41' Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.

37' Offside, Juventus. Adrien Rabiot tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.

35' Attempt saved. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt.

35' Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross following a corner.

34' Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Pau Torres.

33' Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

33' Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal).

31' Attempt missed. Serge Aurier (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.

29' Attempt missed. Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a corner.

28' Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Daniele Rugani.

27' Attempt blocked. Danilo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.

27' Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Etienne Capoue.

26' Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Serge Aurier.

23' Foul by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).

23' Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

22' Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yeremi Pino.

21' Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio with a cross.

20' Attempt saved. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.

17' Attempt blocked. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniele Rugani.

16' Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Pau Torres.

11' Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

11' Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.

First Half begins.