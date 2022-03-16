Juventus 0-3 Villarreal (Agg: 1-4): Spanish side stun Juventus with late show to reach Champions League last eight

Villarreal stunned Juventus with three late goals to win 3-0 in Turin (4-1 on aggregate) and reach the Champions League quarter-final.

Goals from Gerard Moreno (78 pen), Pau Torres (85) and Arnaut Danjuma (90+2 pen) sent last season's Europa League winners through to the last eight for the first time since 2009.

Unai Emery's side produced a defiant defensive show for most of the Turin return after the two sides had played out a 1-1 draw in Spain three weeks ago - and then scored with each of their three shots on target in the match.

Villarreal took a 78th-minute lead when substitute Francis Coquelin tumbled over Daniele Rugani's outstretched leg.

The penalty was awarded after a VAR review and Moreno, who had only been on the pitch a matter of minutes, just managed to beat Wojciech Szczesny from the spot.

Image: Pau Torres celebrates scoring against Juventus

Torres added a second five minutes from time, stabbing in from close range after Serge Aurier had flicked on a corner.

Danjuma sealed the victory in stoppage time with a third goal in 14 minutes, sweeping home a second penalty for the Yellow Submarine after Matthijs De Ligt had handled.

Villarreal had earlier settled into their possession-based game, yet it was Juventus who carried the greater attacking threat.

Image: Paulo Dybala and Dusan Vlahovic react as Juventus crash out of the Champions League

Juventus should have broken the deadlock after 11 minutes when Juan Cuadrado's whipped cross found Alvaro Morata unmarked in front of the Villarreal goal.

Contact on the header was good but Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli reacted superbly to claw the ball to safety.

Morata turned provider to free Dusan Vlahovic, but again Rulli was alert to the Serbian's bending shot. Vlahovic went even closer when he met Mattia De Sciglio's centre to rattle the crossbar from a tight angle.

Giovani Lo Celso curled just wide as Villarreal countered at speed. But the visitors were again indebted to Rulli's reflexes when he kept out Vlahovic's point-blank header at his near post - and Juventus were made to pay for their missed chances in the closing stages.

Opta stats - Emery's first CL knockout win

Juventus have been eliminated in the round of 16 in all the last three editions of the Champions League, as many times as in the previous 10 participations at this stage of the tournament.

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has progressed from a tie in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time, having previously been eliminated in the round of 16 in each of his previous three attempts (with Valencia in 2010-11 and PSG in 2016-17 and 2017-18).

Gerard Moreno has either scored or assisted in all four of his appearances for Villarreal in the Champions League this season, scoring twice and providing three assists in total.

For the first time, Villarreal have scored three goals in a Champions League knockout stage match.

The Champions League quarter-final draw will take place on Friday, March 18 at 11am UK time, with the balls being drawn out at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The semi-finals will be drawn at the same time, meaning clubs and fans can plot out their potential route to the Paris final.

When are the remaining knockout ties?

The first-legs of the quarter-final ties will be played on April 5 and 6 with the return fixtures on April 12 and 13. The semi-finals will start on April 26 and 27 with the second legs on May 3 and 4.

The Champions League final is on May 28 at Paris' Stade de France.