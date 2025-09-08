 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Kazakhstan U21 vs England U21. European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group D.

Aktobe Central Stadium.

Kazakhstan U21 0

    England U21 2

    • E Nwaneri (18th minute)
    • J Bellingham (23rd minute)

    Latest European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Odds

    Kazakhstan Under-21s 0-2 England Under-21s: Ethan Nwaneri and Jobe Bellingham score crucial goals for Young Lions

    Report as England's Under-21s beat Kazakhstan 2-0 to lay down an early marker in their Euro 2027 campaign; Ethan Nwaneri and Jobe Bellingham both scored in the space of five first-half minutes; it was a new-look team for Lee Carsley, with only two starters from the Euro 2025 final

    Monday 8 September 2025 18:34, UK

    Nwaneri
    Image: Ethan Nwaneri scored for England's Under-21s against Kazhakstan

    Ethan Nwaneri and Jobe Bellingham scored as Lee Carsley's new-look England Under-21s squad laid down an early marker in their Euro 2027 qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win in Kazakhstan.

    The Young Lions - who had successfully defended their Euros title in Slovakia earlier this summer - struck twice in five minutes during the first half through Nwaneri and the younger Bellingham brother.

    Just two players from Carsley's starting XI for the extra-time win over Germany in the Euro 2025 final had been named in Monday's team - goalkeeper James Beadle and Jack Hinshelwood.

    Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong and forward Divin Mubama, on loan at Stoke from Manchester City, were handed their debuts while Bellingham - who was away at the Club World Cup with Borussia Dortmund during the summer - took on the captaincy.

    England made a bright start as Brooke Norton-Cuffy, who had come off the bench in the final, sent in a low cross from the right, which Mubama could only stab straight at the Kazakhstan keeper.

    After Beadle made a straightforward save from Ayan Baidavletov, England went ahead in the 18th minute.

    Mubama knocked down a high ball into the penalty area and Arsenal midfielder Nwaneri - another of Carsley's successful summer squad - drilled in a low shot from the edge of the box. England struck again five minutes later when Bellingham got up to head in from Tyler Dibling's corner.

    Also See:

    Lee Carsley will remain as England U21 boss until 2027
    Image: Lee Carsley has a new-look England Under-21s team

    Nwaneri went close to a third just before half-time when his 20-yard free-kick was palmed away by Kazakhstan keeper Dulat Talyspayev.

    Kazakhstan pressed at the start of the second half, with Ramazan Bagdat forcing Beadle into a smart reaction save. Carsley sent on Crystal Palace forward Romain Esse for his Under-21s debut just after the hour, replacing Dibling.

    Astana midfielder Nurali Zhaksylyk curled a late effort just wide for the hosts as England closed out a solid performance.

    England next face a trip to Moldova in October's internationals before hosting Andorra at Derby.

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

    Other Sports

    Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract