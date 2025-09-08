Kazakhstan Under-21s 0-2 England Under-21s: Ethan Nwaneri and Jobe Bellingham score crucial goals for Young Lions

Ethan Nwaneri and Jobe Bellingham scored as Lee Carsley's new-look England Under-21s squad laid down an early marker in their Euro 2027 qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win in Kazakhstan.

The Young Lions - who had successfully defended their Euros title in Slovakia earlier this summer - struck twice in five minutes during the first half through Nwaneri and the younger Bellingham brother.

Just two players from Carsley's starting XI for the extra-time win over Germany in the Euro 2025 final had been named in Monday's team - goalkeeper James Beadle and Jack Hinshelwood.

Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong and forward Divin Mubama, on loan at Stoke from Manchester City, were handed their debuts while Bellingham - who was away at the Club World Cup with Borussia Dortmund during the summer - took on the captaincy.

England made a bright start as Brooke Norton-Cuffy, who had come off the bench in the final, sent in a low cross from the right, which Mubama could only stab straight at the Kazakhstan keeper.

After Beadle made a straightforward save from Ayan Baidavletov, England went ahead in the 18th minute.

Mubama knocked down a high ball into the penalty area and Arsenal midfielder Nwaneri - another of Carsley's successful summer squad - drilled in a low shot from the edge of the box. England struck again five minutes later when Bellingham got up to head in from Tyler Dibling's corner.

Image: Lee Carsley has a new-look England Under-21s team

Nwaneri went close to a third just before half-time when his 20-yard free-kick was palmed away by Kazakhstan keeper Dulat Talyspayev.

Kazakhstan pressed at the start of the second half, with Ramazan Bagdat forcing Beadle into a smart reaction save. Carsley sent on Crystal Palace forward Romain Esse for his Under-21s debut just after the hour, replacing Dibling.

Astana midfielder Nurali Zhaksylyk curled a late effort just wide for the hosts as England closed out a solid performance.

England next face a trip to Moldova in October's internationals before hosting Andorra at Derby.