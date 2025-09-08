Kazakhstan U21 vs England U21. European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group D.
Aktobe Central Stadium.
Kazakhstan Under-21s 0-2 England Under-21s: Ethan Nwaneri and Jobe Bellingham score crucial goals for Young Lions
Report as England's Under-21s beat Kazakhstan 2-0 to lay down an early marker in their Euro 2027 campaign; Ethan Nwaneri and Jobe Bellingham both scored in the space of five first-half minutes; it was a new-look team for Lee Carsley, with only two starters from the Euro 2025 final
Monday 8 September 2025 18:34, UK
Ethan Nwaneri and Jobe Bellingham scored as Lee Carsley's new-look England Under-21s squad laid down an early marker in their Euro 2027 qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win in Kazakhstan.
The Young Lions - who had successfully defended their Euros title in Slovakia earlier this summer - struck twice in five minutes during the first half through Nwaneri and the younger Bellingham brother.
Just two players from Carsley's starting XI for the extra-time win over Germany in the Euro 2025 final had been named in Monday's team - goalkeeper James Beadle and Jack Hinshelwood.
Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong and forward Divin Mubama, on loan at Stoke from Manchester City, were handed their debuts while Bellingham - who was away at the Club World Cup with Borussia Dortmund during the summer - took on the captaincy.
England made a bright start as Brooke Norton-Cuffy, who had come off the bench in the final, sent in a low cross from the right, which Mubama could only stab straight at the Kazakhstan keeper.
After Beadle made a straightforward save from Ayan Baidavletov, England went ahead in the 18th minute.
Mubama knocked down a high ball into the penalty area and Arsenal midfielder Nwaneri - another of Carsley's successful summer squad - drilled in a low shot from the edge of the box. England struck again five minutes later when Bellingham got up to head in from Tyler Dibling's corner.
Nwaneri went close to a third just before half-time when his 20-yard free-kick was palmed away by Kazakhstan keeper Dulat Talyspayev.
Kazakhstan pressed at the start of the second half, with Ramazan Bagdat forcing Beadle into a smart reaction save. Carsley sent on Crystal Palace forward Romain Esse for his Under-21s debut just after the hour, replacing Dibling.
Astana midfielder Nurali Zhaksylyk curled a late effort just wide for the hosts as England closed out a solid performance.
England next face a trip to Moldova in October's internationals before hosting Andorra at Derby.