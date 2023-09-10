 Skip to content
Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland. European Championship Qualifying Group H.

Astana Arena.

Kazakhstan 1

  • M Samorodov (27th minute)

Northern Ireland 0

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Kazakhstan 1, Northern Ireland 0.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. George Saville (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Shea Charles.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Conor Washington (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Saville.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Conor McMenamin (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Matthew Kennedy (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Washington.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jonny Evans (Northern Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan).
    free_kick_won icon

    Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov (Kazakhstan).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Dan Ballard (Northern Ireland) header from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Conor McMenamin with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Nuraly Alip.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov (Kazakhstan).
    free_kick_won icon

    Dan Ballard (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Abzal Beisebekov (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Askhat Tagybergen.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Trai Hume (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ali McCann.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Conor McMenamin (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Washington.
    yellow_card icon

    Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shea Charles (Northern Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Ramazan Orazov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    goal icon

    Goal! Kazakhstan 1, Northern Ireland 0. Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abzal Beisebekov.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Conor McMenamin (Northern Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Aleksandr Marochkin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Yan Vorogovskiy (Kazakhstan).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jonny Evans (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Abzal Beisebekov (Kazakhstan).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erkin Tapalov.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Matthew Kennedy (Northern Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Dan Ballard (Northern Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Shea Charles following a set piece situation.
    free_kick_won icon

    Ali McCann (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan).
    free_kick_won icon

    Conor McMenamin (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ramazan Orazov (Kazakhstan).
    offside icon

    Offside, Kazakhstan. Ramazan Orazov tries a through ball, but Maksim Samorodov is caught offside.
    free_kick_won icon

    Trai Hume (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov (Kazakhstan).
    free_kick_won icon

    Trai Hume (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. George Saville (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Conor McMenamin.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.