Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland. European Championship Qualifying Group H.
Astana Arena.
First Half ends, Kazakhstan 1, Northern Ireland 0.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan).
Attempt missed. George Saville (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Shea Charles.
Attempt blocked. Conor Washington (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Saville.
Attempt blocked. Conor McMenamin (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Kennedy (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Washington.
Foul by Jonny Evans (Northern Ireland).
Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan).
Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov (Kazakhstan).
Attempt missed. Dan Ballard (Northern Ireland) header from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Conor McMenamin with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Nuraly Alip.
Foul by Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov (Kazakhstan).
Dan Ballard (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Abzal Beisebekov (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Askhat Tagybergen.
Attempt missed. Trai Hume (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ali McCann.
Attempt blocked. Conor McMenamin (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Washington.
Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card.
Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Foul by Shea Charles (Northern Ireland).
Ramazan Orazov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Kazakhstan 1, Northern Ireland 0. Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abzal Beisebekov.
Foul by Conor McMenamin (Northern Ireland).
Aleksandr Marochkin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yan Vorogovskiy (Kazakhstan).
Jonny Evans (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abzal Beisebekov (Kazakhstan).
Attempt missed. Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erkin Tapalov.
Foul by Matthew Kennedy (Northern Ireland).
Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dan Ballard (Northern Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Shea Charles following a set piece situation.
Ali McCann (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan).
Conor McMenamin (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ramazan Orazov (Kazakhstan).
Offside, Kazakhstan. Ramazan Orazov tries a through ball, but Maksim Samorodov is caught offside.
Trai Hume (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov (Kazakhstan).
Trai Hume (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan).
Attempt missed. George Saville (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Conor McMenamin.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.