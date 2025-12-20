Kilmarnock 0-1 Falkirk: Brian Graham’s goal gives visitors victory

Kilmarnock's miserable winless run continued as Brian Graham struck to end Falkirk's scoring woes and seal a 1-0 William Hill Premiership win at Rugby Park.

Kris Doolan was in temporary charge of Killie following the dismissal of Stuart Kettlewell earlier in the week, but was unable to prevent the hosts from making it 11 games without a victory.

Graham, 38, was reintroduced to the Falkirk starting line-up and was well placed to turn in Kyrell Wilson's volley in the 54th minute, ending their run of four games without a goal.

Doolan made two changes to the side defeated by Aberdeen - a loss that ultimately led to the sacking of Kettlewell. David Watson returned from suspension, while Greg Kiltie was handed a starting role. The hosts also began with a back-four, a change-up from the 5-3-2 system deployed by their former boss.

The first chance fell the way of the visitors, Graham burst forward before unleashing a low shot that was comfortably gathered by Tobi Oluwayemi.

Killie skipper Brad Lyons was unable to hit the target with an effort from outside the box with 16 minutes on the clock.

Kilmarnock should have gone in front on the half-hour mark when Tyreece John-Jules' deflected shot fell into the path of James Brown four yards out - but the defender somehow skewed wide of the post.

The home side looked to be finding their stride and Lyons went close with a blistering strike that sailed inches wide and Watson scooped just over from Kiltie's cross, before the winger then fired just too high after good work from John-Jules.

On the stroke of half-time, it required a crucial goal-line clearance to prevent Wilson from heading Falkirk in front.

The away side made the decisive breakthrough when Finn Yeats' cross was volleyed across goal by Wilson, allowing Graham to pounce and prod home.

Wilson should have doubled the lead in the 59th minute, although after capitalising on some slack play from the hosts, he could only muster a tame effort into the grasp of Oluwayemi.

Killie were finding scoring opportunities difficult to come by. A rare foray forward ended with John-Jules being crowded out by two defenders.

Substitute Alfredo Agyeman spurned a good opportunity to put the game beyond doubt with six minutes left when he sprung clear before blasting against the feet of the home keeper.

Marcus Dackers was introduced as the home side desperately searched for a leveller, although his diving header in added time sailed harmlessly over the bar.

However, the hosts were unable to profit from seven minutes of added time as the home supporters flooded out after another abject display.

Following their victory, Falkirk have moved level with Aberdeen in sixth spot in the table, trailing the Dons on goal difference. Kilmarnock remain second bottom, just three points above Livingston at the foot of the table.