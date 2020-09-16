Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Lincoln Red Imps vs Rangers. Europa League Qualifying Second Round.

College Cosmos Stadium.

Lincoln Red Imps 0

    Rangers 0

      Lincoln Red Imps vs Rangers preview

      Follow live updates as Rangers face Lincoln Red Imps in the Europa League second qualifying round with our dedicated live blog on Thursday; kick-off 4pm

      Wednesday 16 September 2020 13:08, UK

      Rangers&#39; Ryan Kent (centre) celebrates making it 1-0 against Dundee United
      Image: Rangers' Ryan Kent has not travelled to Gibraltar for Thursday's clash

      Rangers take on Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar in their first Europa League game of the season.

      A third qualifying round encounter between the winners of Wednesday's game between Progres Niederkorn and Holland's Willem II awaits Rangers should they progress.

      Red Imps are well known to Rangers fans after beating Celtic 1-0 in Gibraltar four years ago - here is the lowdown on the current side.

      Red Imps profile

      Like Rangers, Red Imps have a successful former player in charge. Brazilian head coach William Amaral spent four seasons with Benfica during the 1990s and won two titles. He also played in France, Spain and elsewhere in Portugal. His coaching career has taken him from Portugal and Spain to Gibraltar.

      Midfielder Graeme Torrilla, 23, will go into the game with confidence after hitting a winner for Gibraltar against San Marino in the UEFA Nations League earlier this month.

      Lincoln will be forever associated with their stunning victory over Celtic in Brendan Rodgers' first game in charge, ensuring the Red Imps did what no Scottish side managed that season by beating the Hoops.

      They lost 3-0 at Parkhead in the second leg of the Champions League qualifier but had already made themselves a household name in Scotland. In all, they have won five and drawn four of their 20 European games.

      Opposition Form

      Lincoln have come through two rounds despite only playing one game. They were awarded their preliminary tie after Prishtina failed to turn up, a week after the initial game was postponed when eight of the Kosovan side's players tested positive for Covid-19.

      They beat Union Titus Petange of Luxembourg 2-0 in the first qualifying round with Lee Casciaro, the 38-year-old who scored the winner against Celtic, among the goals. There is currently no domestic football taking place in Gibraltar.

      Team news

      Rangers have left Ryan Jack, Leon Balogun and Brandon Barker back in Glasgow.

      Jack and Barker picked up calf injuries during Saturday's win over Dundee United while Balogun did not even make it past the warm-up after feeling a thigh muscle tighten. Joe Aribo (ankle) and Nikola Katic (knee) have also remained in Glasgow.

      Nathan Sheron challenges Joe Aribo during the Scottish Premiership match
      Image: Joe Aribo has also been ruled out by Rangers to face Lincoln Red Imps

      However, Alfredo Morelos - who suffered a nasty gash following a tackle by United defender Ryan Edwards - has travelled, while Allan McGregor (knee), Jermain Defoe (hamstring) and Jordan Jones (quad) were also on the plane after shaking off their own knocks.

      How to follow

      Follow live updates as Rangers face Lincoln Red Imps in the Europa League second qualifying round in Gibraltar with our dedicated live blog from 2.45pm on Thursday. Kick-off is at 4pm.

