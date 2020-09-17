Lincoln Red Imps 0-5 Rangers: Alfredo Morelos double helps Rangers progress in Europa League

Alfredo Morelos netted twice as Rangers eased into the Europa League third qualifying round after a 5-0 thrashing of Lincoln Red Imps in Gibraltar.

The Colombia international had started the game on the bench after being stretchered off with a knee injury against Dundee United on Saturday, but Morelos showed no ill-effects when he came on at half-time, tapping home his first (67) before chipping the goalkeeper late on after a break with Jermain Defoe (88).

Rangers had taken a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to a fine James Tavernier free kick (21) before Connor Goldson nodded home (45+4) with the last action of the half. Defoe then sandwiched Morelos' double with the Gers' fourth in the 84th minute.

Lincoln Red Imps' best chance came at 2-0 when Roy Chipolina poked an effort straight at Allan McGregor after a bizarre duck from George Edmundson, but the hosts were unable to produce the same performance that saw them famously beat Celtic 1-0 in Brendan Rodgers' first game in charge four years ago.

More to follow...

What's next?

Rangers are currently top of the Scottish Premiership and will be back in league action on Sunday when they travel to third place Hibernian, live on Sky Sports. They will then face Dutch side Willem II in the Europa League third qualifying round next Thursday.