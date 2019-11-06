Lazio vs Celtic preview

Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli is set to miss out with a hamstring injury

Team news, key stats and predictions ahead of Lazio vs Celtic (kick-off 5.55pm BST) as the Europa League group stages continue.

Team news

Boli Bolingoli is a doubt for the Europa League clash with Lazio after missing training on Wednesday.

The defender was withdrawn during Saturday's Betfred Cup win over Hibernian with a slight hamstring strain - and he will be assessed before the squad fly out to Rome.

Bolingoli could be replaced by Jonny Hayes, who came on for the Belgian at half-time against Hibs while Greg Taylor is another option after making his first start last week at home to St Mirren.

Leigh Griffiths took part in the full training session at Celtic Park on the eve of the match. The striker has not featured for the Scottish champions since a 3-1 win over Hearts in late August.

Jeremie Frimpong is not part of Celtic's registered Europa League squad, so Hatem Abd Elhamed is expected to return in his place.

Lazio have doubts of their own with both Felipe Caicedo and Joaquin Correa to be assessed ahead of the game at the Stadio Olimpico.

Opta stats

Lazio are winless in their last 10 European games against British sides (D4 L6), since beating Chelsea 2-1 in the 1999-00 Champions League.

Celtic have never won away against Italian opponents in all European competition, losing nine and drawing three of their 12 such games, while failing to score on nine occasions.

Lazio have lost six of their last seven Europa League games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 35 in the competition (W18 D11 L6).

Celtic scored with both of their shots on target as they came from behind to beat Lazio on MD3, ensuring they remain unbeaten after three group stage games in the Champions League/Europa League for just the second time (also 2014-15 Europa League).

Celtic's Ryan Christie has been directly involved in three goals in his three Europa League games this season (2 goals, 1 assist), having been involved in just one of his previous seven for the club in major European competition (1 assist).

Christopher Jullien scored the winner against Lazio in the reverse fixture

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

I am feeling a bit awkward about this one. Celtic did fabulous to beat them with a last-gasp winner the first time. I flagged up a 2-1 win but they were fortunate. Celtic needed to take a good scalp eventually.

In this one, do they attack, counter-attack or sit in? They are not a team that naturally sit in. Domestically, they have 70 per cent of the ball. Celtic are getting better at it and Neil Lennon is asking them to play the ball forward much quicker. Lazio will be angry and agitated as they should have gone two or three up at Celtic Park.

Lazio must win here to stay in the group. Cluj will win I think so it may come down to head to head with these two sides. Lazio went fourth in the Serie A and will get their revenge in this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

How to follow with Sky Sports

Follow minute-by-minute updates across the Sky Sports website and app via our live match blog. Coverage will start at 4.30pm.